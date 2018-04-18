Stories
Famed NPR Newscaster Carl Kasell Dies at 84

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 18, @10:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the a-golden-voice-goes-silent dept.
edIII writes:

Carl Kasell, the longtime NPR newscaster who breathed new life into his career as the judge on the public radio station's "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!," has died, NPR reports. He was 84.

The radio personality reportedly died Tuesday in Potomac, Md. of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Kasell, who was known as the steady voice of the news on NPR for more than three decades, grew up in Goldsboro, N.C. with the dream of one day getting his pipes on the air.

"Before I even started to school," he told NPR in 2009, "I sometimes would hide behind the radio, which would be sitting on a table, and pretend that I was on the air, and try to fool people that came by to listen."

Original Submission


