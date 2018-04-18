Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 18 submissions in the queue.

Man Becomes the First Person to Receive a "Second Face Transplant"

posted by martyb on Wednesday April 18, @01:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the facing-reality dept.
Science

takyon writes:

A man who had previously received a face transplant has received another face transplant, following complications with an antibiotic:

The first person in the world to receive two facial transplants says he is feeling well, three months after his latest groundbreaking operation.

Jérôme Hamon had his first transplanted face removed last year after signs of rejection following a treatment with an incompatible antibiotic during a cold. The 43 year old remained in a hospital in Paris without a face for two months while a compatible donor was sought. He said: "The first [face] I accepted immediately. This time it's the same."

Mr Hamon suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic condition that caused severe disfiguring tumours on his face. His first transplant, in 2010, was a success, but he caught a common cold in 2015 and was given antibiotics. The drug was incompatible with the immunosuppressive treatment he was having to prevent a rejection of the transplanted material. The first signs of rejection came in 2016 and last November, the face, suffering from necrosis, had to be removed.

Original Submission


«  IRS Gives Taxpayers One-Day Extension After Payment Site Crashes
Man Becomes the First Person to Receive a "Second Face Transplant" | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday April 18, @02:01PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday April 18, @02:01PM (#668567) Homepage Journal

    He can take over for Psycho Joe Scarborough. Perfect match to Low I.Q. Crazy Mika. This guy's on his 3rd face, she's on her 2nd. Good Luck Jerome!

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @02:02PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @02:02PM (#668569)

    That's all.

(1)