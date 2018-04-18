from the time-to-'face'-the-music dept.
Facebook must face a class action lawsuit over its use of facial recognition technology, a California judge has ruled.
The lawsuit alleges that Facebook gathered biometric information without users' explicit consent.
It involves the "tag suggestions" technology, which spots users' friends in uploaded photos; the lawsuit says this breaches Illinois state law.
Facebook said the case had no merit and it would fight it vigorously.
On Monday, US District Judge James Donato ruled to certify a class of Facebook users - a key legal hurdle for a class action suit.
The class of people in question is Facebook users "in Illinois for whom Facebook created and stored a face template after June 7, 2011", according to the court order.
In a successful class action suit, any person in that group could be entitled to compensation.
In his order, Judge Donato wrote: "Facebook seems to believe... statutory damages could amount to billions of dollars."
The decision comes days after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced intensive questioning by US lawmakers over the company's collection and use of user data.
June 2011 was the date on which Facebook rolled out its "tag suggestions" feature.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Wednesday April 18, @03:29PM (2 children)
Does Facebook even offer a way to "opt-out" of facial recognition so you cannot get auto-tagged at all?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @03:31PM
no.
but i want in on the lawsuit
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday April 18, @03:53PM
You: I want to opt out.
FB: OK, who is it that wants to opt out?
You: (provides some identifying information)
Seriously cannot see the problem here?
It must be opt-IN! Default deny.
Here's a photo of my left big toe. Please do not hit it with a hammer. Also, here's a photo of my right big toe. Please do not hit it with a hammer. Also, here's a photo of my left pinkie. Please do not hit it with a hammer. Also, here's...
Oh, and google, here's the same photos. And Apple, have a look at these too. And who else?
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday April 18, @03:46PM (1 child)
Because everyone uses FB, right?
I never had a FB account. I never agreed to their terms of shafting. I never gave them permission to do one damn thing. Yet they and a few others like them [try to] follow me most everywhere I go -- on the web or in meatspace.
Try following that hottie into the restroom and see how long you can go without consequences. But this is OK because digital???!
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Wednesday April 18, @03:58PM
I'm not sure how these things work, but I imagine you could start your own class-action lawsuit for "non-Facebook users for whom Facebook created and stored a face template"?
Possibly with better chances of winning and/or more damages, as you didn't agree to have anything to do with Facebook in the first place.
