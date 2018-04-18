from the do-re-mi-fa-sol-la-si dept.
Research shows anti-hypertensive drugs improve heart rate more in patients who listen to music after taking medication. Among musical genres, classical music is the one with greatest efficiency at reducing arterial pressure; authors of the study speculate whether music acts on the patients' parasympathetic system, increasing their capability of absorbing medication.
In addition to remembering to take the medication prescribed by their cardiologists at the right times and going to the trouble of making healthy lifestyle changes, patients with high blood pressure (hypertension) can include a pleasing beneficial activity in routine treatment of the disease thanks to the discovery that listening to music significantly enhances the effect of anti-hypertensive drugs.
[...] "We've observed classical music activating the parasympathetic nervous system and reducing sympathetic activity," said the principal investigator of the FAPESP-funded project. The sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems constitute the autonomic nervous system, which maintains homeostasis. The sympathetic nervous system accelerates heart rate, constricts blood vessels and raises blood pressure. The parasympathetic nervous system controls the body at rest, slowing the heart, lowering blood pressure, and stabilizing blood sugar and adrenaline.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 18, @05:09PM (2 children)
Music can intensify the effects of adrenaline. Try it yourself. If you don't have a really fast car, or a crotch rocket, then beg, borrow, or steal one for a joyride. (On second thought, stay away from the crotch rockets, unless you have experience with them.) Light that fire, right after you plug in some speed demon music. Highway to the danger zone, highway to hell, radar love, the list goes on and on.
You'll forget to be scared when the ass end starts slipping and sliding on the curves. Hell, you'll forget to be scared when that monster oak tree looms over you, and swallows your ass whole!
Yeah, I can believe music can help along other drugs. I just don't listen to much of that kind of music. Well, I don't think so, anyway . . . this doesn't count does it? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zkjQVh5KmQ [youtube.com]
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @05:14PM
so true
i listen to my anime soundtracks while i'm swallowing ass and it totally lose myself in it
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @06:00PM
Radar love?
Ok, I had to re-listen to it and it does have a good beat to it, but still not what I'd consider speed demon music. Then you have Enya as "drug music"??? The point of the article is that our auditory nerves have an impact on other aspects of our physiology beyond the ear. Even if you've only ever tried alcohol I'm sure you've experienced music being more interesting than without, and it doesn't matter what type it is.
Here's a mind-bender for you, this music video was created by someone who swears up and down they never did drugs before https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cQcD0BwI3c [youtube.com]
So "that kind of music" is quite a subjective statement. Don't worry, you're not crazy at least not all the time!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @05:20PM
self-medicated
https://www.erowid.org [erowid.org]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday April 18, @05:52PM
The mechanism they describe seems to indicate that the music just has an independent effect on the blood pressure, that adds to the one of the medication. This is something very different to intensifying the effect of the medication. The latter means that you don't get the effect if you only listen to music, without taking any medication.
