"With the news of Barbara Bush's passing on Tuesday, lawmakers and officials from around the world shared fond words about the former first lady."
Bush, described as "a relentless proponent of family literacy," died at the age of 92, a spokesman for the family confirmed.
The BBC adds:
She was a fierce advocate of civil rights and went against many of her husband's Republican party supporters with her more liberal view on abortion rights.
In a statement from the White House, President Donald Trump said Mrs Bush would be long remembered for her devotion to country and family, "both of which she served unfailingly well".
Barack and Michelle Obama described her as "the rock of a family dedicated to public service" and as "an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit".
Another former US president, Bill Clinton, said Mrs Bush was "feisty in support of her family and friends, her country and her causes".
Sources:
foxnews.com/us/2018/04/17/barbara-bush-remembered-by-politicians-lawmakers-around-world-advocate-american-family.html
- http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43805365
(Score: 2, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 18, @08:01PM (1 child)
The Professor adds [newsweek.com]:
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @08:42PM
You can't be a "war criminal" unless you lose a war to a democracy.
If you win, obviously you get to decide who is a war criminal. Of course you aren't a war criminal!
If you lose to a non-democracy, you may get killed but you won't be a war criminal. The non-democracy has no need to bother with the designation. If they want you dead, they just kill you.
If you lose to a democracy, then you are a war criminal. It doesn't matter what you did. The democracy wants you dead, generally, but feels a need to justify this. They thus create a farce of a trial, find you guilty, and execute you. The more pacifist/liberal/feminine portion of the population can be partially satisfied that everything was done in some supposedly "legal" and "just" manner. Really, it's just the winner delivering the final necessary blow to the loser, but a democracy requires pageantry.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @08:20PM (1 child)
When Bush Sr. took office the joke was something like, "After taking office, one of President Bush's first executive orders was to have his wife's face put on the $1 bill."
Came back when Bush Jr. took office, s/wife/mother/;
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @08:59PM
That's offensive to former President Washington.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @08:38PM (2 children)
"She was over-privileged, so this is working out well for her."
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @08:47PM (1 child)
Many of her remarks suggested dog-whistle racism.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 18, @08:57PM
It wasn't racism if the dog-whistle was used on everybody, now was it? :)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday April 18, @09:08PM
Politically, I have little if anything to agree with any of the Bushes about anything. I think they're the sort of people that could and did kill thousands of Americans and hundreds of thousands of people outside of the US for personal financial gain, and that doesn't make you my friend. Barbara Bush obviously wasn't as involved in the family business as Prescott, George, George, and Jeb, but she certainly fit in well with them.
On a personal level, though, I know the Bushes were friendly enough with my great-grandmother, a fixture of high-society Washington DC from the 1920's until the 1980's at least, to socialize with her and write back and forth. I would have enjoyed the chance to at least get any stories and anecdotes Barbara Bush might have had.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.