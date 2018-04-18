She was a fierce advocate of civil rights and went against many of her husband's Republican party supporters with her more liberal view on abortion rights.

In a statement from the White House, President Donald Trump said Mrs Bush would be long remembered for her devotion to country and family, "both of which she served unfailingly well".

Barack and Michelle Obama described her as "the rock of a family dedicated to public service" and as "an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit".

Another former US president, Bill Clinton, said Mrs Bush was "feisty in support of her family and friends, her country and her causes".