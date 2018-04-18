from the squabbles dept.
AMD calls out NVIDIA's partner program, G-Sync 'gamer taxes':
A promotional push by NVIDIA has apparently tied up PC builders, and raised the ire of its competitor AMD. The current leader in the graphics card market, NVIDIA has apparently developed a GeForce Partner Program (GPP) that it claims exists to "ensure that gamers have full transparency into the GPU platform and software they're being sold, and can confidently select products that carry the NVIDIA GeForce promise."
But according to AMD, that vague explanation hides an attempt to elbow competition out of high-profile system lines. A recent report by HardOCP suggests that for PC builders to be a part of the program (with access to combined marketing efforts, bundles and rebate offers) they have to exclusively align their gaming brand with NVIDIA's GeForce hardware (and not AMD's Radeon). Things came to a head yesterday when ASUS suddenly announced a new gaming line, AREZ, that apparently exists only to keep AMD Radeon-powered PCs out of its well-known ROG gaming equipment. With AMD out of the way, the ROG line can join NVIDIA's GPP.
Also at Digital Trends, Tom's Hardware, and Notebookcheck.
(Score: 2) by Fluffeh on Wednesday April 18, @11:14PM (1 child)
I have been quite disappointed with new startups these days who all seem to be more than happy to adopt the concept of "Be evil now, ask forgiveness later when you are big enough to have good lawyers" but seriously, when was that an open invitation to all the other companies to follow suit and copycat each other in a damned race to the bottom.
Get to the top of the market by having an awesome product. Get there by having great support. Get there by having a cheaper or better value-for-money product.
*Bring bring.... bring bring...* Hello? Anti-trust, yes good, I think there's a case for you here. Have a look at your old pal NVidia. Good day. *click...*
(Score: 2) by Spamalope on Wednesday April 18, @11:54PM
It seems similar to Intel's processor lockout plans in the past. I wonder if Nvidia is taking a page directly from that playbook intentionally.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Wednesday April 18, @11:36PM
Seriously, I haven't heard such nonsense in a long time.
They are just about the worst chip manufacture out there when it comes to transparency and openness.
The only thing transparent about this announcement is its ultimate intent.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by tibman on Wednesday April 18, @11:47PM
It's an anti competitive move. It doesn't help gamers at all. That being said, i can't find a liquid cooled AMD Vega 64 for a decent price anywhere. Don't think i ever will : / 1,200$ for a high end liquid cooled card is 400$ too much (1080Ti and Vega both).
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.