Four baboons briefly escaped an enclosure at a biomedical research center by repositioning a barrel:
The barrels were in the enclosure because they are used as an enrichment tool for the animals, but after Saturday's escape, the barrels have been removed from the enclosure. Three of the baboons were recaptured within 20-30 minutes of escaping. The fourth baboon returned to the enclosure on his own.
KSAT viewers sent pictures and video of a baboon running along the road.
The Texas Biomedical Research Institute has congratulated itself on its response to the incident:
This incident occurred just before our nation highlights the critical role animal caretakers play in the advancement of treatments and cures for humans on Biomedical Research Awareness Day April 19.
"The actions of the animal care and capture team taken this weekend is just one example of the strong training and preparedness of animal care workers in biomedical research." Said John Bernal, DVM, attending veterinarian at SNPRC. "Our animal capture team and the entire animal care team acted diligently and followed protocol to locate, secure and account for the baboons."
Meanwhile, PETA has brought up past instances of abuse at the facility:
One of the world's most popular animal rights groups responded to the Saturday escape of four baboons from the Texas Biomedical Research Institute's Southwest National Primate Research Center, pointing to past violations and primate deaths at the facility. Several documents provided by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals show issues discovered during inspections of the facility by inspectors with the U.S.Department of Agriculture.
From 2010 to present, the USDA has required the Texas Biomedical Research Institute to make changes to various aspects of the facility's infrastructure and care for the animals. The facility was also required to pay a fine after it was found in violation of the Animal Welfare Act in 2011.
Also at ScienceAlert, Newsweek, and the Washington Post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 19, @02:06AM
Hang on, those were chimps. As you were
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 19, @02:19AM (1 child)
Why on earth would anyone cite PETA in any kind of a story? These are the people who will steal high profile animals to "rescue" them from "abuse", take the animals back to their lair, and kill the animals. I've often wondered if they perform satanic rituals as they kill the nuisance animals.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 19, @02:32AM
Well, what did you expect from an organization calling itself "People for Eating of Tasty Animals"?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 19, @02:37AM
Didn't anybody watch that movie?