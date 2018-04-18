from the one-is-all-you-need dept.
A flip-flop is one of the most basic digital electronic circuits. It can most easily be built from just two transistors, although they can and have been built out of vacuum tubes, NAND and NOR gates, and Minecraft redstone. Conventional wisdom says you can't build a flip-flop with just one transistor, but here we are. [roelh] has built a flip-flop circuit using only one transistor and some bizarre logic that's been slowly developing over on hackaday.io.
[...] The single-transistor flip-flop works just like any other flip-flop — there are set and reset pulses, and a feedback loop to keep the whatever state the output is in alive. The key difference here is the addition of a clock signal. This clock, along with a few capacitors and a pair of diodes, give this single transistor the ability to store a single bit of information, just like any other flip-flop.
Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/04/18/the-one-transistor-flip-flop/
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 19, @05:47AM (4 children)
The output is a square wave for 1, and nothing for 0.
Maybe it worth building a quasi-quantum computer with it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 19, @06:03AM (1 child)
Use more capacitors.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 19, @06:18AM
Lose more time in delays. With the transistors so cheap, why use capacitors when you can etch transistors?
(Score: 1) by tftp on Thursday April 19, @06:05AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday April 19, @06:19AM
A bit that takes a while to read.
(Score: 2) by ese002 on Thursday April 19, @06:33AM
I get the challenge of designing a flop with only one transistor as a defined goal. It's clever. It's fun. However, practical chip level design is concerned with total area. This design uses three diodes. Three diodes is at least as big as two bipolar transistors. So, you are up to three transistors of area before evening considering the seven resistors and two capacitors. Those aren't free either. I suppose if you could imagine transporting this design back to the pre-IC age, it might have some use. Caps are resistors are relatively cheap at board level. I'm sceptical that three diodes would be cheaper than two transistors and the complexity of the access protocol is a concern. The revised design does improve that though, at least on the output side.