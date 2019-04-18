from the roll-your-own dept.
A Facebook job posting indicates the company is looking to design its own system-on-a-chip or Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC):
Facebook Inc. is building a team to design its own semiconductors, adding to a trend among technology companies to supply themselves and lower their dependence on chipmakers such as Intel Corp. and Qualcomm Inc., according to job listings and people familiar with the matter.
The social media company is seeking to hire a manager to build an "end-to-end SoC/ASIC, firmware and driver development organization," according to a job listing on its corporate website, indicating the effort is still in its early stages.
The Menlo Park, California-based company would join other technology giants tackling the massive effort to develop chips. In 2010, Apple Inc. started shipping its own chips and now uses them across many of its major product lines. Alphabet Inc.'s Google has developed its own artificial intelligence chip as well.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday April 19, @01:52PM
Those are kinda code-words or dog-whistles for mobile phone hardware although why they woudn't just re-brand some crappy android phone with a custom ROM making it "The Facebook Phone". Probably call it the "f-Phone" because that doesn't sound awkward or anything. "Hello fellow consumer drones, did you buy a new FacePhone yet?"
Going more extreme, you could make something like the Star Trek TNG communicator badge today and give it some Alexa type voice interface (which FB AFAIK does not have...) and link the Big Brother communicator badge to facebook for even more privacy scandals and weird corpgov monitoring and tracking. Its interesting that in left-wing Trek world, dystopia was always presented as Conan the Barbarian and never somewhat more realistic 1984/BNW/Facebook. I'm just saying a Trek communicator badge would be cool, but a Facebook-linked badge would be awful on so many levels.
Hmm. Seems obvious you could link some high res cameras like cop body cams but slightly better and use some processing power to select what would be stereotypical FB pixs from the immense stream of data, then bluetooth connect to the phone to upload privacy violations to Big Brother. I mean, if you're in the business of pix not audio it seems obvious if you could put an Amazon Echo into a star trek badge you could put a cop body cam into a ... cop body cam housing ... and then upload more crap to FB.
The other interpretation is FB is dying as can be seen in the engagement number trends and dying companies often try crazy stuff in desperation. So this is like Polaroid, in its death, trying to sell instant photos that have a sticker backing (remember those?). Its not going to turn the company around but they're kinda obligated to try anything, everything, in their death throes.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Thursday April 19, @01:54PM (2 children)
Google with their AI chips, Apple rejecting Intel, now FB with theirs. Increasingly becoming separate in order to corner their own markets.
Soon your life will be defined by which logo you happen to wear, because nothing will be interoperable. So you get the FB phone, along with the FB self-driving car, with the FB refrigerator, and the FB diapers that report when your babies need to be changed.
Well you know I do have one good thing to say about capitalism, at least you get a choice of which logo you want your house plastered in, haha! (not funny btw)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday April 19, @02:11PM
Doubtful. More like the 80s and 90s where there were several companies making CPUs. More brains trying to solve very similar problems yields more good solutions, pretty soon company A will grab the best of companies B and C for their chips. Companies B and C are of course doing the same. I predict in 10-15 years we'll have a couple big players e.g. (x86, ARM) and a handful of niche players (SH-4, MIPs, PIC).
Should be interesting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 19, @02:16PM
There will be an even easier way to avoid people; don't wear their logos.