There is a browser add-on which summarizes terms of service warnings for web sites requirining and all-or-nothing click-through to use their services. The add-on tosdr uses crowd-sourcing to digest scores of pages into short, concise sentences or paragraphs warning what is hidden behind excessively verbose legalese. The database has been around for years but has recently been converted into a wiki.
What if, before you consented, you could at least read the SparkNotes? That's the goal of ToSDR—short for Terms of Service; Didn’t Read—a website that turns lengthy terms of service agreements into bulleted summaries, and then rates those terms from Class A (very good) to Class F (very bad). It functions as a sort of Wikipedia for terms of service agreements. Anyone can submit a bullet point and share their analysis of a service's terms, which get turned into a rating of a site's overall policy. The site, which has existed since 2012 but is relaunching next month on a new platform, hopes to create a broad network of shared knowledge.
Unlike written contracts where it is easy to cross out offending paragraphs and clauses before both parties sign, these online forms are all-or-nothing. In some of the sites with larger network effects, such as Facebook, it might be that such a forced agreement could be construed as extortion.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 19, @05:03PM (1 child)
I don't bother reading EULAs and Terms of Service. Why should anyone? Most people have figured out they're a load of bull, full of untrue assertions and lying propaganda about the rights they claim to have and you don't, and deliberately obfuscated and lengthened in order to confuse and discourage anyone who does try to read it. Use a fake name, if a name is required, and get on with life.
Be nice to see ToS's really cleaned up. However, this browser add-on sounds like the wrong direction. Prefer seeing the courts or the legislature put an end to this aggravating custom by smacking down the companies and lawyers who practice it.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Chromium_One on Thursday April 19, @05:18PM
Efforts like this one can be a wedge towards fixing an issue, but in this case I suspect it'll be ineffective. Still worth trying until something better comes along. Definitely needs more contributors though. As of yesterday, the number of sites rated was laughably small.
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Thursday April 19, @05:31PM
*Everything you say or do can and will be used against you.*
It could hardly be more straightforward.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 19, @06:02PM
Why not? I just use my browser debug tools (use F12 to open them in nearly any browser) and edit the DOM to remove unwanted clauses. I see no reason my modifications wouldn't be legally valid, other than that a clickwrap contract with no signatures is no contract at all.