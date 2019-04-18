from the turns-a-blind-eye dept.
Intel will shut down its New Devices Group, spelling an end to the company's Vaunt smartglasses project:
When Intel showed off its Vaunt smart glasses (aka "Superlight" internally) back in February, we had high hopes for a new wave of wearable tech that wouldn't turn us into Borgs. Alas, according to The Information's source, word has it that the chip maker is closing the group responsible for wearable devices which, sadly, included the Vaunt. This was later confirmed by Intel in a statement, which hinted at a lack of investment due to "market dynamics." Indeed, Bloomberg had earlier reported that Intel was looking to sell a majority stake in this division, which had about 200 employees and was valued at $350 million.
To avoid the awkwardness that doomed the Google Glass, Intel took the subtle approach by cramming a retinal laser projector -- along with all the other electronic bits, somehow -- into the Vaunt's ordinary-looking spectacle frame; plus there was no camera on it. The low-power projector would beam a red, monochrome 400 x 150 pixel image into the lower right corner of one's visual field, thus eliminating the need of a protruding display medium.
Vaunt is what you get when your committee is too scared of the "Glasshole" fiasco to make a useful product. People on camera could easily identify Google Glass because of its protruding head-mounted display and hardware, as well as the camera indicator light. Build the SoC and any flat buttons directly into a black frame, put small camera lenses at the hinges and/or center, use retinal laser projection or make the lenses into full field of view displays, and remove the indicator light. Then the wearer doesn't have a "Glasshole" problem (but those being viewed might still end up with a "Glasshole.")
Also at The Verge, ZDNet, and AppleInsider.
Previously: Intel Unveils "Vaunt" Smartglasses
Intel is launching plain-looking smartglasses that beam a monochrome red image directly into your retina using a laser. There are no cameras on the device:
Intel has launched an impressively light, regular-looking set of smart glasses called Vaunt, confirming rumors from Bloomberg and others. Seen by The Verge, they have plastic frames and weigh under 50 grams, a bit more than regular eyeglasses but much less than Google Glass, for example. The electronics are crammed into the stems and control a very low-powered, class one laser that shines a red, monochrome 400 x 150 pixel image into your eye. Critically, the glasses contain no camera, eliminating the "big brother" vibe from Glass and other smart glasses.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday April 19, @06:07PM (3 children)
"The low-power projector would beam a red, monochrome 400 x 150 pixel image into the lower right corner of one's visual field, thus eliminating the need of a protruding display medium." That would be why there wasn't much interest. The tiny 400x150 pixel image would have serious limitations on the usefulness of the device.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 19, @06:11PM (2 children)
Around 1980 a 320x240 monochrome display was still "high resolution" and anything that could render readable 80 column text was "professional grade."
It might limit market appeal, but there are plenty of applications where 5 lines of 40 characters of text are very useful - starting with PDA notes: call comes in, and top tidbits of personal information about the caller are displayed, like names of wives and kids, etc.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday April 19, @06:15PM (1 child)
Whether the clothes will fit, whether the guy is a threat, whether that women is indeed Sarah Connor ...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 19, @06:07PM (2 children)
I'm not sure how much legal consent to be recorded issues come into the presence/absence of a camera recording light?
Of course, it would be simple enough to have the lighting of the light be a user-software controlled option...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday April 19, @06:16PM (1 child)
On what public street, sidewalk, park, etc. am I not allowed to record in America?
Private establishments like casinos, restaurants, bars, etc. might have their own rules about recording, but people will pull out their smartphones and record anyway, with very few getting asked to leave.
Everyone and their privacy can get fucked. If you want privacy, stay inside at home (maybe coat the walls with IR blocking materials. If you want privacy at your business, hire a bouncer to give everyone a patdown and smartglasses check at the door. Smartphones yesterday, smartglasses tomorrow, contact lens cameras the day after...
(Score: 2) by fadrian on Thursday April 19, @06:36PM
Don't tell me - you're one of the "Out of Touch" SV engineers they're talking about at the green site (and yes, there's enough overlap that people know what I'm talking about, except for zealots, and they don't count).
