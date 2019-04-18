from the Wakanda dept.
Can We Be Sure We're the First Industrial Civilization on Earth?
In a new paper, Gavin Schmidt of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies and Adam Frank from the University of Rochester ask a provocative question [open, DOI: 10.1017/S1473550418000095] [DX]: Could there have been an industrial civilization on Earth millions of years ago? And if so, what evidence of it would we be able to find today?
The authors first considered what signs of industrial civilization would be expected to survive in the geological record. In our own time, these include plastics, synthetic pollutants, increased metal concentrations, and evidence of large-scale energy use, such as carbon-based fossil fuels. Taken together, they mark what some scientists call the Anthropocene era, in which humans are having a significant and measurable impact on our planet.
The authors conclude, however, that it would be very difficult after tens of millions of years to distinguish these industrial byproducts from the natural background. Even plastic, which was previously thought to be quite resistant, can be degraded by enzymes relatively quickly. Only radiation from nuclear power plants—or from a nuclear war—would be discernible in the geological rock record after such a long time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday April 19, @07:54PM
That in the vastness of cosmological time, it's nearly impossible to identify remnants of civilization on our own planet. Unless there are long-lived artificial radioactives (e.g., plutonium) in the environment, all traces of a technological civilization are pretty much obliterated within a few million years.
Is it any wonder that the search for civilizations around other stars is so difficult?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr