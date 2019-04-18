from the perhaps-Florida-Man-was-lonely dept.
A Florida man accused of flooding consumers with 97 million phone calls touting fake travel deals appeared Wednesday before lawmakers to explain how robocalls work and to say, "I am not the kingpin of robocalling that is alleged."
Adrian Abramovich, of Miami, who is fighting a proposed $120 million fine, told senators that open-source software lets operators make thousands of phone calls with the click of a button, in combination with cloud-based computing and "the right long distance company."
[...] Calls appeared to come from local numbers, but those who answered were prompted to "Press 1" to hear about vacation deals, according to the FCC. If they did, consumers were connected to call centers not affiliated with companies mentioned in messages, such as Expedia Inc., TripAdvisor Inc., Marriott International Inc. and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., according to the agency. In actuality, the call centers were associated with Mexican timeshare facilities, the FCC said in a notice.
Source: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-18/florida-man-accused-of-97-million-robocalls-says-he-s-no-kingpin
Fucking open-source software!
Just like with automatic weapons:
open-source software lets operators make thousands of phone calls with the click of a button
automatic weapons allow operators to kill dozens of people with the pull of a trigger
The robo dialer should be more specific. Instead of blaming open-source-software he should blame robo-dialing-software.
The mass shooter should be less specific. Instead of blaming guns he should blame tools.
So this person is alleged to be Elizabeth from the Resort Rewards Center calling to tell me that I had recently stayed at their resort and they have a great rewards deal for me if I'll only..... ? It would be nice if they finally caught that person.
At 97 million robocalls, how many death penalties is that?
Just one. By 97 million ants.
Obviously, if he made them, and he is not a robot [citation needed] then they weren't robo calls.