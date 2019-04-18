from the rainbows-and-unicorns dept.
Unexpected News that nobody could have foreseen.
Since the beginning of last year, 2000 Finns are getting money from the government each month – and they are not expected to do anything in return. The participants, aged 25–58, are all unemployed, and were selected at random by Kela, Finland's social-security institution.
Instead of unemployment benefits, the participants now receive €560, or $690, per month, tax free. Should they find a job during the two-year trial, they still get to keep the money.
While the project is praised internationally for being at the cutting edge of social welfare, back in Finland, decision makers are quietly pulling the brakes, making a U-turn that is taking the project in a whole new direction.
and . . .
Entrepreneurs who have expressed support for UBI include Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, and Google's futurist and engineering director Ray Kurzweil.
These tech moguls recognize that UBI, as well as [combating] poverty, could also help solve the problem of increased robotization in the workforce, a problem they are very much part of creating.
and . . .
The existing unemployment benefits were so high, the Finnish government argued, and the system so rigid, an unemployed person might choose not to take a job as they would risk losing money by doing so – the higher your earnings, the lower your social benefits. The basic income was meant as an incentive for people to start working.
This article gives me serious doubts about whether a program like this can work and whether other countries will try it.
Previously: Finland: Universal Basic Income Planned for Later in 2016
Finland Launches Basic Income Experiment With Jan. 1 Cheques for Those in Pilot Project
Related Stories
Common Dreams reports
As a way to improve living standards and boosts its economy, the nation of Finland is moving closer towards offering[1] all of its adult citizens a basic permanent income of approximately 800 euros per month.
[...] The monthly allotment would replace other existing social benefits, but is an idea long advocated for by progressive-minded social scientists and economists as a solution--counter-intuitive as it may first appear at first--that actually decreases government expenditures while boosting both productivity, quality of life, and unemployment.
[...] The basic income proposal, put forth by the Finnish Social Insurance Institution, known as KELA, would see every adult citizen "receive 800 euros ($876) a month, tax free, that would replace existing benefits. Full implementation would be preceded by a pilot stage, during which the basic income payout would be 550 euros and some benefits would remain."
[...] Under the current welfare system, a person gets less in benefits if they take up temporary, low-paying or part-time work--which can result in an overall loss of income.
[...] As Quartz reports, previous experiments with a basic income have shown promising results:
Everyone in the Canadian town of Dauphin was given a stipend from 1974 to 1979, and though there was a drop in working hours,[PDF] this was mainly because men spent more time in school and women took longer maternity leaves. Meanwhile, when thousands of unemployed people in Uganda were given unsupervised grants of twice their monthly income, working hours increased by 17% and earnings increased by 38%.
[1] Link to The Independent in TFA was redundant IMO.
...and, before anyone shouts SOCIALISM!, this is actually Liberal Democracy (of the Bernie Sanders type).
An actual move toward Socialism would subsidize the formation of worker-owned cooperatives. An initiative to do that was floated in 1980. 5 percent of taxes would have gone into a pool (kinda like USA's Social Security fund). The Finns rejected it. Source: Prof. Richard Wolff
Basic Income is a subject that regularly surfaces in Soylent discussions, so here's a story about Finland's impending experiment with it:
Finland has become the first country in Europe to pay its unemployed citizens a basic monthly income, amounting to 560 euros ($587 US), in a unique social experiment which is hoped to cut government red tape, reduce poverty and boost employment.
Olli Kangas from the Finnish government agency KELA, which is responsible for the country's social benefits, said Monday that the two-year trial with the 2,000 randomly picked citizens who receive unemployment benefits kicked off Jan. 1.
Those chosen will receive 560 euros every month, with no reporting requirements on how they spend it. The amount will be deducted from any benefits they already receive.
The average private sector income in Finland is 3,500 euros per month, according to official data.
Also at The Guardian and swissinfo.ch.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday April 20, @12:07AM (6 children)
I'm using my free money to buy a pickup-truck-load of popcorn and an easy chair.
Wait, what? Mabel, where's the check?
Oh, damn, the check didn't come yet. Now what am ah gonna do?
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 20, @12:09AM (5 children)
Grow your own popcorn, Comrade Justin.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Friday April 20, @12:13AM (4 children)
I figured it out. The letter carrier told me he was going to start drawing basic income. So, no mail today, or tomorrow... or checks for anybody. Who could have seen that one coming?
Bill Gates made sloppy design, endless bugs, and customer abuse the new normal. Now most every company follows his lead.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday April 20, @12:24AM (3 children)
You don't seem to be aware of the cost of living in Finland. $690 is survival mode: unpleasant.
The number is set low to encourage people to supplement that income ASAP with a job, without losing that income as a disincentive.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @12:40AM (2 children)
And so in the future where automation has taken almost every job, I suppose everyone will just "survive"?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 20, @12:43AM
They will hunt and eat Amazon-built robots (Amazonk Prometheans).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @12:49AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Friday April 20, @12:09AM
How about hiring those software engineers aged 50+ to, I dunno, take the jobs of H1-B holders who are half their age, 1/3 as good, and get paid 1/4 as much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @12:18AM
khallow is going to be so disappointed! He was going on constantly about the UBI, just a while ago! But, turns out Marx was right, and capitalism, and even "market socialism" depend of the vast army of the unemployed to make the economy work. Lazy bums! The bums have lost, Mr. Lebowski! Why don't you get a job, sir?
(Score: 3, Touché) by realDonaldTrump on Friday April 20, @12:36AM
Their Country is dieing, it's sad. Very sad, and bad, situation. But in the U.S.A. we're adding MILLIONS OF JOBS. We should have more people from places like Finland. Not the sick ones (AIDS). Get out before it's too late!!!
