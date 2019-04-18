18/04/19/1752258 story
posted by janrinok on Friday April 20, @01:22AM
from the good-cause dept.
The Brown Institute for Brain Science in Rhode Island is getting a $100 million donation, and a name change:
A Brown alum has donated $100 million to advance brain science and help find cures for ALS and Alzheimer's diseases.
The gift is from Robert J. Carney and his wife, Nancy D. Carney. He is a 1961 Brown graduate and a long-serving university trustee. The gift will change the name of the Brown Institute for Brain Science to the Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science.
Also at The Boston Globe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @01:47AM
Smell like cabbage. Small hands.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 20, @02:36AM
Nothing wrong with neuroscience research, but I'm giving my hundred million to space exploration. Maybe I'll give my other million to Children's hospital neuro department.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.