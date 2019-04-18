from the getting-a-foot-in-the-door dept.
Google launches digital skills training for Arabic speakers
As part of Google's focus on supporting digital literacy and STEM advocacy, the company has launched Maharat min Google ("Building Capabilities with Google"). This program is aimed at helping women and young people in the Arabic-speaking world "get ready for future job opportunities, advance their careers, or grow their businesses." The examples Google cites are training for social media, video, online marketing and e-commerce.
[...] It will consist of free courses, tools and in-person training to job seekers, educators, students and businesses. The organization is also partnering with INJAZ Al-Arab, with a $1 million grant to help the non-profit continue its work in helping students (especially women) with hands-on training for digital skills. What's more, Google is working with the MiSK foundation to provide training for 100,000 people in Saudi Arabia (50,000 of which will be women).
