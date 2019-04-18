Stories
"Maharat min Google" to Help Arabic Young People and Women Advance their Careers

posted by martyb on Friday April 20, @02:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the getting-a-foot-in-the-door dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Google launches digital skills training for Arabic speakers

As part of Google's focus on supporting digital literacy and STEM advocacy, the company has launched Maharat min Google ("Building Capabilities with Google"). This program is aimed at helping women and young people in the Arabic-speaking world "get ready for future job opportunities, advance their careers, or grow their businesses." The examples Google cites are training for social media, video, online marketing and e-commerce.

[...] It will consist of free courses, tools and in-person training to job seekers, educators, students and businesses. The organization is also partnering with INJAZ Al-Arab, with a $1 million grant to help the non-profit continue its work in helping students (especially women) with hands-on training for digital skills. What's more, Google is working with the MiSK foundation to provide training for 100,000 people in Saudi Arabia (50,000 of which will be women).

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday April 20, @03:03AM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Friday April 20, @03:03AM (#669474) Homepage

    Let the haraam homosexual infidels be beheaded.

    But being serious here, I met a woman from Saudi Arabia in school. She was studying engineering, and she told me that as soon as she finishes school she wants to go back to Saudi Arabia and be a man's wife. Which means she'll be juice-sisters with up to three other women while being a slave to her household. Damn shame, too, because she was good lookin'.

(1)