from the prime-mover-advantage dept.
Amazon has reported that it has reached 100 million Prime subscribers worldwide:
The big numerical reveal on Wednesday was Amazon.com Inc. finally spilling the beans on the number of Prime members (more than 100 million). It also disclosed another number that shows how much it relies on an army of people moving physical merchandise around the world: $28,446.
That's the median annual compensation of Amazon employees. Amazon reported this number for the first time under a new requirement that companies disclose the gap between pay for the rank-and-file and the person in the corner office. (Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, reported total compensation of $1.68 million last year. As in prior years, he didn't take a stock bonus, collected a salary of $81,840 and had $1.6 million in personal security costs that Amazon covered.)
However, there's still more work to be done for the company to reach more Americans:
But that figure only gives a surface-level view into the success and current challenges of Amazon's loyalty program — chief among them, how to keep growing in the country where Prime is the most popular and the biggest money-maker: Right here in the U.S. [...] As of August 2016, 60 percent of U.S. households with income of at least $150,000 had Prime memberships, according to research from Cowen and Company. Compare that with around 40 percent of households that made between $40,000 and $50,000 a year, and just 30 percent of those who earned less than $25,000.
[...] In 2017, Amazon unveiled Amazon Cash, a way for shoppers who don't have credit or debit cards to load money into their Amazon accounts by handing over cash at partnering retail stores. In the process, one roadblock to shopping on Amazon for those without bank accounts was lowered.
Two months later, Amazon introduced a 45 percent discount to the Amazon Prime monthly fee for those shoppers who receive certain forms of government assistance; the service cost them just $5.99 a month. And just this March, Amazon added Medicaid recipients to the group eligible for that discount.
Related: Amazon Prime... For Medicaid Recipients
« Moscow State University Team Wins World Finals of ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest
Related Stories
Amazon launches a low-cost version of Prime for Medicaid recipients
Amazon announced this morning it will offer a low-cost version of its Prime membership program to qualifying recipients of Medicaid. The program will bring the cost of Prime down from the usual $10.99 per month to about half that, at $5.99 per month, while still offering the full range of Prime perks, including free, two-day shipping on millions of products, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Photos, Prime Reading, Prime Now, Audible Channels, and more.
The new program is an expansion on Amazon's discounted Prime service for customers on government assistance, launched in June 2017. For the same price of $5.99 per month, Amazon offers Prime memberships to any U.S. customer with a valid EBT card – the card that's used to disburse funds for assistance programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC).
It could be a way to get users with certain health care requirements on board before Amazon launches its own health insurance company.
Also at USA Today.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday April 20, @02:14PM (4 children)
CIA Fifth-columnist. Trump will bring you down.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 20, @02:16PM (3 children)
Bezos is actually a rich billionaire. Trump is just another single-digit billionaire, if that.
Bezos is also developing his own ICBMs.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @03:00PM (2 children)
"Bezos is also developing his own ICBMs" Will they be included with Prime membership or are they the new delivery system called ICBM-AMZL? Placing a Prime order and choosing ICBM-AMZL for 5 second delivery might upset my neighbors.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 20, @03:09PM
Amabezos Blue Origin suborbital and orbital ICBMs can strike any target on the planet.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 20, @03:09PM
Bezos cannot continue his nuclear program while his people starve, living on handouts from the international community. We will invade and put an end to his dictatorship!
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday April 20, @02:56PM (1 child)
The tone of this press release is disturbing. What makes you think I care? Amazon "news?" Let me know when they die. Otherwise I'm not interested.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday April 20, @03:14PM
You're going to be waiting a Very, Very Long time.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11