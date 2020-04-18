18/04/20/1937218 story
posted by chromas on Saturday April 21, @02:34AM
from the made-with-macromedia dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Only 4.9 percent of today's websites utilize Flash code, a number that has plummeted from a 28.5 percent market share recorded at the start of 2011.
The number, courtesy of web technology survey site W3Techs, confirms Flash's decline, and a reason why Adobe has decided to retire the technology at the end of 2020.
[...] On the client side, browser makers are expected to remove Flash support from their products altogether by the end of 2020 —Flash's end-of-life date.
2020 can't come soon enough.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/software/flash-used-on-5-percent-of-all-websites-down-from-285-percent-seven-years-ago/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 21, @02:43AM (4 children)
good! flash is garbage.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday April 21, @02:48AM (3 children)
The only good flash is the kind you see at spring break or Mardi Gras.
The Mighty Buzzard
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @03:13AM (2 children)
I see none of you inhabited Newgrounds during the turn of the century. From a modern security perspective, Flash is evil. But there were the good ol' days.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @03:16AM
Somewhat Related. [youtube.com] And that is totally on-topic. Fuck you downmodding niggers.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday April 21, @03:23AM
Flash was evil even back in the day. If you didn't hate it in the 90s, it's only because you were too young to appreciate the buttfucking of the web that was occurring thanks to Flash.
The Mighty Buzzard
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Saturday April 21, @02:57AM (1 child)
How will people live without Flash-based browser games?
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Saturday April 21, @03:06AM
Probably HTML5 canvas. Using Adobe's own tools:
https://www.engadget.com/2015/12/01/adobe-flash-professional-now-animate-cc/ [engadget.com]
https://theblog.adobe.com/what-to-expect-when-converting-flash-to-html5/ [adobe.com]
takyon
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday April 21, @03:19AM (1 child)
Now if we can only get Larry to trash Java and Java Script.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday April 21, @03:35AM
As much as it pains me to say it, there's nothing wrong with extremely minor uses of javascript as a crutch to overcome some HTML shortcomings. The main problems with it are the kind of idiots who think it's a good idea to write an entire office suite in it and the language developers who don't understand they bloody well need to be considering security before functionality.
The Mighty Buzzard