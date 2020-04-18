Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Flash Used on 5% of All Websites, Down From 28.5% Seven Years Ago

posted by chromas on Saturday April 21, @02:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the made-with-macromedia dept.
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Only 4.9 percent of today's websites utilize Flash code, a number that has plummeted from a 28.5 percent market share recorded at the start of 2011.

The number, courtesy of web technology survey site W3Techs, confirms Flash's decline, and a reason why Adobe has decided to retire the technology at the end of 2020.

[...] On the client side, browser makers are expected to remove Flash support from their products altogether by the end of 2020 —Flash's end-of-life date.

2020 can't come soon enough.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/software/flash-used-on-5-percent-of-all-websites-down-from-285-percent-seven-years-ago/

Original Submission


«  Login With Facebook Data Hijacked by JavaScript Trackers
Flash Used on 5% of All Websites, Down From 28.5% Seven Years Ago | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)