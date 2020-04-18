from the not-government-material-not-government-material-not-government-material-not-government-material-not dept.
As part of my ongoing project looking at fusion centers' investigations into Antifa and various white supremacist groups, I filed a request with the WSFC. I got back many standard documents in response, including emails, intelligence briefings and bulletins, reposts from other fusion centers - and then there was one file titled "EM effects on human body.zip."
[...] What you are looking at here is "psycho-electronic" weapons that purportedly use electromagnetism to do a wide variety of horrible things to people, such as reading or writing your mind, causing intense pain, "rigor mortis," or most heinous of all, itching.
Now to be clear, the presence of these records (which were not created by the fusion center, and are not government documents) should not be seen as evidence that DHS possesses these devices, or even that such devices actually exist. Which is kind of unfortunate because "microwave hearing" is a pretty cool line of technobabble to say out loud.
[...] It's difficult to source exactly where these images come from, but it's obviously not government material. One seems to come from a person named "Supratik Saha," who is identified as a software engineer, the brain mapping slide has no sourcing, and the image of the body being assaulted by psychotronic weapons is sourced from raven1.net, who apparently didn't renew their domain.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday April 21, @04:28AM
This deception is like an onion!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNS2SgsIGUk [youtube.com]
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @04:32AM (3 children)
The Government had tried to kill me during October of 2006. The reason why they almost got away with it, I surmise, was because I had determined the execution of Daniel Pearl to be false and Hollywood bullshit.
Anyway, they did try to kill me so that they could sell my organs in the West Hills hospital located in Los Angeles, California. If, for any reason I go away and never come back, you know why.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday April 21, @04:36AM (1 child)
It certainly won't be because anyone wants your liver. Just saying...
My preferred pronouns are wetback/faggot/cunt. Your move.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @04:47AM
True. But as damaged as my kidneys are, somebody might want them.
Los Angeles is a crazy place. There was a piece put out linking Israeli organ trafficking to certain Los Angeles hospitals. Even though the problem was named, the actual hospitals never were.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday April 21, @05:04AM
You went away because the cyber for SoylentNews -- for Spam Modding -- is very bad. Because you got Negative IP Karma. And you came back because the Administrators did something VERY SPECIAL for you. Because they cancelled it. They cancelled it because you whined in your journal. You whined and you won. But so many people, I assume, try to tweet and they can't. And if they don't tweet, if they don't get "enough" Up Mods, nobody sees their journal. Aryanx277 and Jondraper88. The shadow ban of the journal, that's the new thing.
So many Spam Mods, so little Spam. I've never seen a Spam tweet on this website. I've seen some TERRIBLE tweets (baby rape & murder), they're not Spam. Time to end Spam Modding!!!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday April 21, @04:34AM
Just in case you forgot:
https://www.dhs.gov/national-network-fusion-centers-fact-sheet [dhs.gov]
https://www.dhs.gov/state-and-major-urban-area-fusion-centers [dhs.gov]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fusion_center [wikipedia.org]
It's an entity that can't be blamed because nobody can pin the fuckup on a specific agency!
Vote on whether or not the mind control records reflect real government R&D with a reply to this message.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Saturday April 21, @04:36AM (1 child)
Obama's people put a wiretapp on me, as everyone knows. So I'm worried they'll try to control my mind. A terrible thing for me, for our Country, and for the World. Catastrophic! How can I protect myself? Very hard to find tinfoil any more. Does aluminum foil work? What about lead foil?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday April 21, @04:40AM
The very act of considering which brand or composition of foil works best causes the mind surveillance network to immediately flag you for deep mind control, rendering any protection that would have been provided by the foil headwear utterly ineffective.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Saturday April 21, @04:37AM
When I first saw that name I thought nuclear fusion, right? According to Wikipedia [wikipedia.org], it's actually
So it's a place where intelligence on terrorism (and who knows what falls under that label) gets collected and disseminated. And a ton of agencies get to act together without adult supervision. I guess that is fusion of a sort.
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Saturday April 21, @04:54AM
This is literally some Infinite Jest shit.