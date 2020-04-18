Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Molecule That Dilates Blood Vessels Hints at New Way to Treat Heart Disease

posted by mrpg on Saturday April 21, @08:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the I-heart-U dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Americans die of heart or cardiovascular disease at an alarming rate. In fact, heart attacks, strokes and related diseases will kill an estimated 610,000 Americans this year alone. Some medications help, but to better tackle this problem, researchers need to know exactly how the heart and blood vessels stay healthy in the first place.

Now, scientists at The Scripps Research Institute have identified a protein, called GPR68, that senses blood flow and tells small blood vessels called arterioles when to dilate. The researchers believe medications that activate GPR68 could one day be useful to treat medical conditions, including ischemic stroke.

"It has been known for decades that blood vessels sense changes in blood flow rate, and this information is crucial in regulating blood vessel dilation and controlling vascular tone," says Ardem Patapoutian, PhD, Scripps Research professor, Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and senior author of the study published today in the journal Cell.

Original Submission


«  US Government Weighs in on GDPR-Whois Debacle, Orders ICANN to Go Probe GoDaddy
Molecule That Dilates Blood Vessels Hints at New Way to Treat Heart Disease | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.