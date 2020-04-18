from the butterflies-always-knew dept.
Freshwater fish diversity is harmed as much by selective logging in rainforests as they are by complete deforestation, according to a new study.
Researchers had expected the level of damage would rise depending on the amount of logging and were surprised to discover the impact of removing relatively few trees.
[...] Lead author Clare Wilkinson, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said: "That such a small change can impact fish biodiversity is shocking and worrying. We expected to see a gradient from least affected in the selectively logged areas, to heavily impacted for the streams in oil palm plantations. Instead, we saw almost the same level of fish biodiversity loss in all altered environments."
[...] Researchers believe the reasons for these dramatic changes are likely to be down to a range of factors that affect stream habitats when trees are lost. Trees provide shade, creating cooler patches of stream that many fish need to spawn. Older, taller trees provide more of this shade, but they are the ones usually removed in selective logging. Leaf litter from these trees also helps to keep the streams cool and to concentrate food sources.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday April 21, @01:19PM
As a fisherman, I feel there's something you science guys should be informed of that everyone who's held a fishing pole already knows. Fish move around a hell of a lot depending on about a gerzillion and one factors (air pressure, air temperature, wind speed, water temperature, time of year, cloud cover, the weather today, the weather for the past week, position of the sun, position of the moon, position of both relative to each other, location of the food they prefer at the moment given all of the above, and quite a lot more). Counting the numbers in one portion of a river at two different points in time is not going give you data valid to anyconclusion. It takes years of checking multiple points of the same body of water regularly to accurately predict how many of which fish are going to be in which bit of it at any given time.
Is large changes in the amount of shade over a bit of the river going to affect it? Probably. Is it going to kill off a species? Bloody unlikely. It'll far more likely just make them move a bit upstream or downstream.
