Amazon this morning is introducing "Alexa Blueprints," a new way for any Alexa owner to create their own customized Alexa skills or responses, without needing to know how to code. The idea is to allow Alexa owners to create their own voice apps, like a trivia game or bedtime stories, or teach Alexa to respond to questions with answers they design – like "Who's the best mom in the world?," for example.
[...] "Alexa Skill Blueprints is an entirely new way for you to teach Alexa personalized skills just for you and your family," explained Steve Rabuchin, Vice President, Amazon Alexa, in a statement about the launch. "You don't need experience building skills or coding to get started—my family created our own jokes skill in a matter of minutes, and it's been a blast to interact with Alexa in a totally new and personal way."
[...] The feature could give Amazon an edge in selling its Echo speakers to consumers, as it's now the only platform offering this level of customization – Apple's HomePod is really designed for music lovers, and doesn't support third-party apps. Google Home also doesn't offer this type of customization.
All three are competing to be the voice assistant people use in their home, but Alexa so far is leading by a wide margin – it still has roughly 70 percent of the smart speaker market.
Source: Amazon's new 'Alexa Blueprints' lets anyone create custom Alexa skills and responses
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday April 21, @07:57PM (5 children)
Could I teach Alexa to clean up after herself and delete all the information that is being spooled from my use to Amazon ? Could I teach the virtual whore how not to share that info in the first place ?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @08:15PM (1 child)
If you are asking these questions, or have an Alexa, you should consider yourself a retard and not worthy of hanging out on this forum.
Just sayin'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 21, @08:49PM
Stupid person calls valid questions retarded. That's just stupid.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday April 21, @08:23PM (1 child)
If this is your concern, and you have an Echo (or use Alexa through some other device like a Fire), then you're being silly. Amazon specifically sells the system as something that knows your shopping habits and leverages that to help you shop more / better / advertise to you, etc. As well as serve you video, music, info, run your household widgets and so on.
If you don't want the costs and the downsides (insofar as there actually are any), you don't get the benefits, such as they are. Otherwise it's a trade, and whether you make it or not is entirely up to you.
If your concern is that the system leverages a microphone and could listen to you, I expect you don't own a cellphone, right? Inasmuch as the potential downsides are exactly the same. Well, except that the cellphone has a camera, can handle your email, texts, online sessions with various service providers, probably goes with you just about everywhere (while keeping track of exactly where it is, by GPS and/or tower proximity)... hmmm, I guess it's not the same set of downsides after all, is it? No, of course not. No one with these concerns would own a cellphone. That would make their head esplode. :)
This is all quite aside from the fact that many people have watched the Echo using network traffic analysis and have already determined that it isn't listening all the time, other than for its wake-word.
In the future, that could change – Amazon has some IP that they've registered to that effect. On the day I learn that's happening, and likely no sooner, I'll chuck the thing in the trash because at that point, it will have exceeded the limits of privacy I consider as constituting a "line in the sand." Until then, for my household, the many actual benefits outweigh the (strident, unfounded) rumors of the downsides. And besides, by then I expect there will be a LAN-based STT component for Mycroft [mycroft.ai], and I can have my cake without any concerns for my privacy in eating it, future or otherwise.
I know it seems really cool to some to bitch and moan on Teh Intertubez about stuff that hasn't actually come to pass, but really, it just makes the complainant look a bit wild-eyed. :)
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday April 21, @08:51PM
I don't actually have any smart devices with the exception of my TV. I was just being rhetorical. I don't even use a smart phone. I do have a kindle Ereader, and I share an Amazon prime sub with my 2 brothers, extensively using amazon video and kindle unlimited for books so they are getting a fair chunk of info on me that way. I watch the Tick and read about 50 books a month, but between myself and my 2 brothers the profile they build up is pretty confused, We live in 2 states at 3 different addresses. I switch between Arizona and California on a routine based on where I am working. When in Arizona I look after my parents who are both partially disabled and need extra attention in the off season, when their neighborhood is a ghost town. It is odd traveling opposite the snow birds, and being in Yuma during the hot times rather than fleeing.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Saturday April 21, @08:35PM
Teach Mycroft!
Mycroft.ai
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 21, @08:09PM (3 children)
The skills that Alexa has by default or made by developers are not very useful in total. The time needed to make these shitty flashcards or stories would be better spent studying or reading to your kids. Someone will do it once or twice and forget it exists.
What is needed is an enslaved superintelligent artilect in every smart speaker.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @08:19PM (2 children)
What is needed is the mindset that the Alexa mentality will not work.
However, that is not always true. Formerly, Alexa did not recognize Harvey Weinstein as being "Jewish."
Now, It does. I believe they are listening now.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday April 21, @08:28PM (1 child)
To expand upon that, Alexa must succeed where Google failed, and specifically, it must deliver a purity of information, no matter how politically-incorrect that information is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 21, @08:52PM
Expand on stupidity. Entertaining but still stupid.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday April 21, @08:16PM (1 child)
So she'll become some little verbal sexbot ...
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday April 21, @08:53PM
Nah Alexa will be a 45 year old guy POSING as a 14 year old girl, and F* bombing via twitter.
