from the next-up:-compare-top-tier-athletes dept.
Bajau people, an ethnic group of "sea nomads" in Southeast Asia, have evolved bigger spleens that aid their frequent diving activity:
In a striking example of natural selection, the Bajau people of South-East Asia have developed bigger spleens for diving, a study shows. The Bajau are traditionally nomadic and seafaring, and survive by collecting shellfish from the sea floor.
Scientists studying the effect of this lifestyle on their biology found their spleens were larger than those of related people from the region. The bigger spleen makes more oxygen available in their blood for diving. The researchers have published their results in the academic journal Cell [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2018.03.054] [DX].
Located close to the stomach, the fist-sized spleen removes old cells from the blood and acts as a biological "scuba tank" during long dives.
The Bajau people live across the southern Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia and, according to rough estimates, number about one million people. "For possibly thousands of years, [they] have been living on house boats, travelling from place to place in the waters of South-East Asia and visiting land only occasionally. So everything they need, they get from the sea," first author Melissa Ilardo, from the University of Copenhagen, told the BBC's Inside Science programme.
Also at Scientific American and GEN.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @02:09PM
Poles have evolved larger sex organs to make up for their apparent lack of intelligence.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday April 22, @02:23PM
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Sunday April 22, @02:40PM (1 child)
Race realist idiots incoming in 3...2...1...
But seriously though, this is fantastic. Just goes to show how antifragile humans are to their environment.
Makes me wonder how humans on the surface of Mars or the moon will change to adapt to their environments.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by BK on Sunday April 22, @02:57PM
Not sure what you mean by 'race realist idiots'. Can you at least set up a strawman for us? Or if its complicated, a car analogy could help.
4 out of 5 dentists choose Brand X. The other is just a denier.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 22, @03:03PM
In keeping with the tenor already set here, the question is, "Are they still human?"
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.