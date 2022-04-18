Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317
A loud sound emitted by a fire alarm system has destroyed the hard drives of a Swedish data center, downing Nasdaq operations across Northern Europe.
The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, April 19, and was caused by a gas-based fire alarm system that are typically deployed in data centers because of their ability to put out fires without destroying non-burnt equipment.
These systems work by releasing inert gas at high speeds, a mechanism usually accompanied by a loud whistle-like sound. With non-calibrated systems, this sound can get very loud, a big no-no in data centers, where loud sounds are known to affect performance, shut down, or even destroy hard drives.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/loud-sound-from-fire-alarm-system-shuts-down-nasdaqs-scandinavian-data-center/
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 22, @06:55PM
Can anybody provide a spectral analysis or approximate sound sample of the offending noise? Taking a look at the more prominent spikes could be interesting, even if only for curiosity's sake.
