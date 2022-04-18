Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Loud Sound From Fire Alarm System Shuts Down Nasdaq's Scandinavian Data Center

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 22, @06:50PM   Printer-friendly
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317

A loud sound emitted by a fire alarm system has destroyed the hard drives of a Swedish data center, downing Nasdaq operations across Northern Europe.

The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday, April 19, and was caused by a gas-based fire alarm system that are typically deployed in data centers because of their ability to put out fires without destroying non-burnt equipment.

These systems work by releasing inert gas at high speeds, a mechanism usually accompanied by a loud whistle-like sound. With non-calibrated systems, this sound can get very loud, a big no-no in data centers, where loud sounds are known to affect performance, shut down, or even destroy hard drives.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/loud-sound-from-fire-alarm-system-shuts-down-nasdaqs-scandinavian-data-center/

Original Submission


«  Google Pauses Development of Allo Messaging App to Focus on "Chat"
Loud Sound From Fire Alarm System Shuts Down Nasdaq's Scandinavian Data Center | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 22, @06:55PM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 22, @06:55PM (#670440) Homepage

    Can anybody provide a spectral analysis or approximate sound sample of the offending noise? Taking a look at the more prominent spikes could be interesting, even if only for curiosity's sake.

    Also, holy fuck, that guy in the Youtube vid looks almost like a carbon copy of me.

(1)