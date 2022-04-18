from the lackonomy dept.
The hardest known human task has now been mastered by robots... assembling IKEA furniture (archive):
A team from Nanyang Technological University programmed a robot to create and execute a plan to piece together most of Ikea's $25 solid-pine Stefan chair on its own, calling on a medley of human skills to do so. The researchers explained their work in a study published on Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics.
"If you think about it, it requires perception, it requires you to plan a motion, it requires control between the robot and the environment, it requires transporting an object with two arms simultaneously," said Dr. Quang-Cuong Pham, an assistant professor of engineering at the university and one of the paper's authors. "Because this task requires so many interesting skills for robots, we felt that it could be a good project to push our capabilities to the limit."
He and his Nanyang colleagues who worked on the study, Francisco Suárez-Ruiz and Xian Zhou, aren't alone. In recent years, a handful of others have set out to teach robots to assemble Ikea furniture, a task that can mimic the manipulations robots can or may someday perform on factory floors and that involves a brand many know all too well. "It's something that almost everybody is familiar with and almost everybody hates doing," said Ross A. Knepper, an assistant professor of computer science at Cornell University, whose research focuses on human-robot interaction.
In 2013, Mr. Knepper was part of a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology that presented a paper on its work in the area, describing the "IkeaBot" the team created, which could assemble the company's Lack table on its own.
But chairs, with backs, stretchers and other parts, pose a more complex challenge; hence the interest of the Nanyang researchers. Their robot was made of custom software, a three-dimensional camera, two robotic arms, grippers and force detectors. The team chose only off-the-shelf tools, in order to mirror human biology.
Can robots assemble an IKEA chair? (DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.aat6385) (DX)
Older: IkeaBot: An autonomous multi-robot coordinated furniture assembly system (DOI: 10.1109/ICRA.2013.6630673) (DX)
Related: Ikea Buys "Gig Economy" Company TaskRabbit
Related Stories
Ikea has acquired TaskRabbit to gain an army of people that can assemble other people's furniture:
Ikea, the Swedish home goods retailer, said on Thursday that it had agreed to acquire TaskRabbit, a company known for, among other things, sending tool-wielding workers to rescue customers befuddled by build-it-yourself furniture kits.
Ikea said that it had signed an agreement to acquire the privately held TaskRabbit but declined to say how much it would pay. TaskRabbit will continue to operate independently once the deal closes, expected in October.
TaskRabbit uses its online marketplace to connect 60,000 freelance workers, or "taskers," with people looking to hire someone to do chores like furniture assembly, moving and handyman fixes. In their listings, workers specify their hourly rates.
"In a fast-changing retail environment, we continuously strive to develop new and improved products and services to make our customers' lives a little bit easier," said Jesper Brodin, chief executive of Ikea. "Entering the on-demand, sharing economy enables us to support that."
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday April 22, @09:48PM (1 child)
Let's put these ^ guys out of work first.
They tookmuhjob!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday April 22, @09:51PM
Do you work for TaskRabbit, IKEA, a university, or are you a pile of robot parts?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @09:50PM
is to assemble IKEA furniture. I, for one, am looking forward to our new underpeasants.
Note: I did realize that the title is tongue-in-cheek.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday April 22, @09:53PM
are there robots to assemble and service the robots?
(Score: 4, Informative) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday April 22, @09:58PM (2 children)
They call it the hardest task. But what's hard for us, sometimes it's very easy for cyber. Adding LONG numbers like my accountants do, easy for cyber, right? Not so easy for us. And a lot of things that are easy for us, not so easy for cyber. I give you a bowl full of Skittles, I mixed a couple of brown ones. Very easy to pick out the browns, right? Unless you're color blind, I know we have so many color blind guys. But cyber -- I'm sure they can do that now, the modern cyber can handle the Skittles. But it took a long time. Because it doesn't come naturally to cyber. And a lot of things don't come naturally to cyber. And some of them, it's going to be a long time before you see the cyber, the robots, doing those things. Making babies. Always we hear about a robot that makes other robots just like it. But I don't think we have it yet. Right? Because if we had it, we'd know. Because those robots would be everywhere. But for us to make babies, very easy. Sometimes we make them without even wanting to! It comes naturally. It took a long time to perfect, now it's PERFECTO. When they do the robot that makes baby robots, that's going to be so interesting!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @10:20PM
Saved you a read.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 22, @10:25PM
+1 informative for the Van Halen M&M's reference. Excellent skills of association, by the way. Good association is the mark of a genius. The double-entendre of implied racism towards "brown" people is unsurpassed.
But, as is as important in any industrial automation task, removing the brown M&M's was not racist. Rather, it was a test to see if the staff working with extremely high voltages and in life-critical situations, like what you saw in the best Van Halen concerts, if the staff could be trusted with life-critical tasks. Rock concerts are serious business, you saw what happened when James Hettfield stepped on his own pyrotechnics. And Axl Rose didn't much help the situation that night either.
This is why I voted for you, because you understand how riots start.