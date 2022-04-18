from the documents-definitely-need-javascript dept.
Daniel Glazman believes that EPUB has reached a technical dead end.
- It is impossible to aggregate a set of web pages into a EPUB book through a trivial zip, and it is impossible to unzip an EPUB book and make it readable inside a Web browser even with graceful degradation.
- Despite the International Digital Publishing Forum merging with W3C in January 2017, EPUB continues to diverge from web standards.
- The EPUB 3.1 specification has been rescinded because it is too costly and complex for the eBook industry to adopt.
Mr. Glazman's solution? The WebBook format. From the announcement:
I have then decided to work on a different format for electronic books, called WebBook. A format strictly based on Web technologies and when I say "Web technologies", I mean the most basic ones: html, CSS, JavaScript, SVG and friends; the class of specifications all Web authors use and master on a daily basis. Not all details are decided or even ironed, the proposal is still a work in progress at this point, but I know where I want to go to.
[...] I have started from a list of requirements, something that was never done that way in the EPUB world:
- one URL is enough to retrieve a remote WebBook instance, there is no need to download every resource composing that instance
- the contents of a WebBook instance can be placed inside a Web site's directory and are directly readable by a Web browser using the URL for that directory
- the contents of a WebBook instance can be placed inside a local directory and are directly readable by a Web browser opening its index.html or index.xhtml topmost file
- each individual resource in a WebBook instance, on a Web site or on a local disk, is directly readable by a Web browser
- any html document can be used as content document inside a WebBook instance, without restriction
- any stylesheet, replaced resource (images, audio, video, etc.) or additional resource useable by a html document (JavaScript, manifests, etc.) can be used inside the navigation document or the content documents of a WebBook instance, without restriction
- the navigation document and the content documents inside a WebBook instance can be created and edited by any html editor
- the metadata, table of contents contained in the navigation document of a WebBook instance can be created and edited by any html editor
- the WebBook specification is backwards-compatible
- the WebBook specification is forwards-compatible, at the potential cost of graceful degradation of some content
- WebBook instances can be recognized without having to detect their MIME type
- it's possible to deliver electronic books in a form that is compatible with both WebBook and EPUB 3.0.1
Compatibility with EPUB 3.0.1 is a good way to start adoption. Now to see if WebBook catches on. The GitHub repository is here.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday April 22, @11:45PM
If EPUB sucks ass, then plebes like me won't trust that your later version won't also suck donkey balls. Prove your worth or eat a bag of donkey dicks.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday April 22, @11:49PM
any html document can be used as content document inside a WebBook instance, without restriction .... each individual resource in a WebBook instance, on a Web site or on a local disk,
And that's exactly why I don't want this steaming pile.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 22, @11:54PM
The biggest problem is fidelity or reproducibility.
For the most part, Web "developers" squander all their time ensuring that content renders properly across as many clients as possible. It's an enormous overhead, and there doesn't seem to be any hope of the situation improving; this is because both consumers and producers only care about shiny surface details rather than underlying foundations.
Alas, Knuth long ago new that the problem of publishing is a problem of fidelity; in TeX, he not only created a superb collection of algorithms for laying out the content of books (albeit, the system which uses those algorithms is pretty ugly), but he also produced an output format long before PDF, intended to capture that layout in a completely reproducible fashion. It's too bad nobody outside of the hard sciences cared to build on his work.