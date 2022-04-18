I have then decided to work on a different format for electronic books, called WebBook. A format strictly based on Web technologies and when I say "Web technologies", I mean the most basic ones: html, CSS, JavaScript, SVG and friends; the class of specifications all Web authors use and master on a daily basis. Not all details are decided or even ironed, the proposal is still a work in progress at this point, but I know where I want to go to.

[...] I have started from a list of requirements, something that was never done that way in the EPUB world:

one URL is enough to retrieve a remote WebBook instance, there is no need to download every resource composing that instance the contents of a WebBook instance can be placed inside a Web site's directory and are directly readable by a Web browser using the URL for that directory the contents of a WebBook instance can be placed inside a local directory and are directly readable by a Web browser opening its index.html or index.xhtml topmost file each individual resource in a WebBook instance, on a Web site or on a local disk, is directly readable by a Web browser any html document can be used as content document inside a WebBook instance, without restriction any stylesheet, replaced resource (images, audio, video, etc.) or additional resource useable by a html document (JavaScript, manifests, etc.) can be used inside the navigation document or the content documents of a WebBook instance, without restriction the navigation document and the content documents inside a WebBook instance can be created and edited by any html editor the metadata, table of contents contained in the navigation document of a WebBook instance can be created and edited by any html editor the WebBook specification is backwards-compatible the WebBook specification is forwards-compatible, at the potential cost of graceful degradation of some content WebBook instances can be recognized without having to detect their MIME type it's possible to deliver electronic books in a form that is compatible with both WebBook and EPUB 3.0.1

Compatibility with EPUB 3.0.1 is a good way to start adoption. Now to see if WebBook catches on. The GitHub repository is here.