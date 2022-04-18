Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SmugMug Acquires Flickr

posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 23, @01:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the something-to-be-smug-about dept.
Business

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz

Two photo-sharing services are teaming up, as SmugMug buys Flickr from Verizon’s digital media subsidiary Oath. USA Today broke the news and interviewed SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill, who said he hopes to revitalize Flickr . At the same time, he said he's still figuring out his actual plans: "It sounds silly for the CEO to not to totally know what he's going to do, but we haven't built SmugMug on a master plan either. We try to listen to our customers and when enough of them ask for something that's important to them or to the community, we go and build it."

[...] In an FAQ about the deal, SmugMug says it will continue to operate Flickr as a separate site, with no merging of user accounts or photos: "Over time, we'll be migrating Flickr onto SmugMug's technology infrastructure, and your Flickr photos will move as a part of this migration — but the photos themselves will remain on Flickr."

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/04/20/smugmug-acquires-flickr/

Original Submission


«  New Electronic Book Format Unveiled: WebBook
SmugMug Acquires Flickr | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday April 23, @01:58AM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 23, @01:58AM (#670572) Homepage Journal

    Money for nothing, pics of Graf Spee.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @02:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @02:22AM (#670578)

    I got an email about this from SmugMug, a few hours ago. I guess the connection was that I looked at a friend's pics on Flicker some years back. Anyway, the login link in the email went to the Yahoo login (which I use for a couple of old Yahoo Groups that still struggle along).

(1)