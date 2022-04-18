from the not-an-encryption-suite dept.
[Laura Kampf] found a new use for an old Zippo lighter by turning it into a carrier for her screwdriver bits. There are several multitools out there which can accept standard screwdriver bits. The problem is carrying those bits around. Leaving a few bits in your pocket is a recipe for pocket holes and missing bits.
[Laura's] solution uses her old Zippo lighter. All she needs is the case, the lighter element itself can be saved for another project. A block of aluminum is cut and sanded down to a friction fit. Laura uses a band saw and bench sander for this. The aluminum block is then drilled out to fit four bits. Small neodymium magnets are taped into the holes with double-sided tape. These magnets retain the bits, ensuring none will fall out when the lighter is opened.
Does this mean we can start calling four bits a Zippo instead of a nibble now?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 23, @06:43AM
On the contrary, let the nibble as it is, we have enough language abuses.
But I'll let you have one bit of satisfaction; you can start calling a Zippo as half-a-byte.