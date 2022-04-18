Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Zippo Keeps Your Bits Safe

posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 23, @06:28AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-an-encryption-suite dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

[Laura Kampf] found a new use for an old Zippo lighter by turning it into a carrier for her screwdriver bits. There are several multitools out there which can accept standard screwdriver bits. The problem is carrying those bits around. Leaving a few bits in your pocket is a recipe for pocket holes and missing bits.

[Laura's] solution uses her old Zippo lighter. All she needs is the case, the lighter element itself can be saved for another project. A block of aluminum is cut and sanded down to a friction fit. Laura uses a band saw and bench sander for this. The aluminum block is then drilled out to fit four bits. Small neodymium magnets are taped into the holes with double-sided tape. These magnets retain the bits, ensuring none will fall out when the lighter is opened.

Does this mean we can start calling four bits a Zippo instead of a nibble now?

Source: https://hackaday.com/2018/04/20/zippo-keeps-your-bits-safe/

Original Submission


«  Food Allergy Linked to Skin Exposure and Genetics
Zippo Keeps Your Bits Safe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday April 23, @06:43AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 23, @06:43AM (#670643)

    Does this mean we can start calling four bits a Zippo instead of a nibble now?

    On the contrary, let the nibble as it is, we have enough language abuses.
    But I'll let you have one bit of satisfaction; you can start calling a Zippo as half-a-byte.

(1)