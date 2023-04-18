18/04/23/001205 story
A 19 year old teenager was charged with 'unauthorized use of a computer' after downloading over 7,000 records from the Nova Scotia Freedom-of-Information web portal. The teenager whose name has not been released, has been accused of stealing documents from the portal, with many of them being publicly accessible and redacted.
http://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/teenager-charged-for-nova-scotia-freedom-of-information-web-portal-breach/
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 23, @10:52AM (5 children)
Thankfully, no US prosecutor would ever abuse the CFAA in such a way.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 23, @11:07AM
This really looks like a joke. Stuff's on public display, so the kid looks at the stuff. Then he's arrested for looking. Has Russia expanded their gulags to Canada now? Or, North Korea? I don't know if China is that bad . . .
(Score: 1, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Monday April 23, @11:14AM (3 children)
There has to be some form of punishment. I’m pro-life, as everyone knows. But hackers have been getting into our energy grid, into our EMAIL, into our hospitals, into our elections, into our credit agencies. Devastating so much of our cyber infrastructure. People are dieing because of it. And many people are saying, let's give hackers the death penalty. They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, should be executed for their crimes. They must serve as examples so that others will think long and hard before committing a crime or an act of violence. I am not looking to psychoanalyze them or understand them, I am looking to punish them. If the punishment is strong, the attacks on innocent people will stop. I watched a newscast trying to explain "the anger in these young men." I no longer want to understand their anger. I want them to understand our anger. I want them to be afraid. How can our great society tolerate the continued brutalization of its citizens by crazed misfits? Criminals must be told that their CIVIL LIBERTIES END WHEN AN ATTACK ON OUR SAFETY BEGINS!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 23, @11:16AM
Except - this young knucklehead didn't really "hack" anything. He simply downloaded a bunch of stuff that was freely accessible. But, yeah, he's got to be punished.
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday April 23, @11:16AM (1 child)
You are really phoning it in these days with these posts. Big league. It is a disgrace, a disgrace.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday April 23, @11:57AM
Some folks use computer. Good for them. I use my phone for tweeting. As everybody knows. I'm very popular. And my tweets are popular. Except with a few haters & losers (fmr WH people). Believe me, you're not a loser. Enjoy!
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday April 23, @11:10AM (2 children)
From TFA:
You've got to be kidding. At what point does extreme incompetence on the part of the admin, nonexistent damages, and no intent to harm make a "crime" not a crime? This is like if you were walking down the sidewalk and saw a penny in someone's yard and picked it up, and the SWAT team jumped out from the bushes, slammed you to the ground, and charged you with a pile of crimes.
Except, "on a computer".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @11:23AM (1 child)
Exactly. If you want to charge somebody, charge the agency in possession of the documents.
POINTING A WEB BROWSER TO A URL IS NOT A FUCKING CRIME for crying out loud...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @11:57AM
Crime is whatever law says is crime, or whatever judge (and jury) proclaim as crime. Whatever can be named or vaguely described, can be a crime.
If capturing rainwater from your own roof on your own house on your own land can be a crime, this can, too.
More similarly, if pointing your web browser to a video containing forbidden footage can be a crime, this isn't much different, technically, so it is only up to the arbiters of justice if it constitutes a crime.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 23, @11:47AM
