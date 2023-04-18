from the go-phish dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317
Microsoft has released a Chrome extension named "Windows Defender Browser Protection" that ports Windows Defender's —and inherently Edge's— anti-phishing technology to Google Chrome.
[...] Chrome users should be genuinely happy that they can now use both APIs for detecting phishing and malware-hosting URLs. The SmartScreen API isn't as known as Google's more famous Safe Browsing API, but works in the same way, and possibly even better.
An NSS Labs benchmark revealed that Edge (with its SmartScreen API) caught 99 percent of all phishing URLs thrown at it during a test last year, while Chrome only detected 87 percent of the malicious links users accessed.
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/microsoft-ports-anti-phishing-technology-to-google-chrome-extension/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @12:47PM
In other news, Typhoid Mary has announced that she has a new treatment for pimples.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Virindi on Monday April 23, @12:58PM
Hah, this line really got me:
Translation:
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday April 23, @01:03PM (3 children)
Satya, if you're listening -- Microsoft, if you're listening -- there’s nobody like you in the world, in the world. We want you to keep going with the incredible innovation. Making our Internet safe by putting your "extension" into the Google technology. Sounds dirty, right? It's not dirty. It's the opposite. It protects. And anything we can do to help this go along, and we’re going to be there for you.
We're opening up the trade, we’re going to make it a lot easier for you to trade cross borders. If you have any ideas on that, that would be great because there are a lot of border restrictions, there are a lot of border problems. You probably have less of a problem than some companies. Some companies have massive problems, but we’re going to solve those problems.
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @01:14PM
Chrome extensions to insert/remove Trump references [dailydot.com] as you browse
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Monday April 23, @01:22PM
Much better! :D
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Monday April 23, @01:32PM
It's opt-in, Don.