18/04/23/0723253 story
posted by chromas on Monday April 23, @07:00PM
from the tennessine dept.
World's oldest person, last survivor of 19th century, dies in Japan at 117
The century of Lincoln, Darwin and Van Gogh has quietly passed into history with the death of the world's oldest known person and last survivor of the 19th century.
Nabi Tajima, 117, died in a hospital Saturday in Kikai, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan's Kyodo News reported. Tajima had been mostly bedridden at a nursing home in recent years. She was hospitalized about a month ago, family members told the news service.
Also at The Washington Post.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @07:03PM (5 children)
... we're finally free of those fuckers, amirite?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @07:11PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @07:18PM
All of the short-lived people were so ashamed of themselves that they committed seppuku.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday April 23, @07:19PM
Hiroshima, Nagasaki, regular huge quakes, Fugu, tentacle porn, and the occasional giant lizard invasion.
Who's gonna convince Trump to follow the right example ?
(Score: 2) by SanityCheck on Monday April 23, @08:25PM
My Great Grandmother was born in the year 1899. She lived to be 92 (maybe 93, I was young so don't remember exactly). Sure that is a far cry from 117, but 24 years of being even more decrepit, seems like hell to me.
Personally, I hope I inherited some of those longevity genes. I'd rather enjoy living to see my great grand kids, and I would also enjoy living to see all my enemies dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @07:36PM
When your time comes, no tears will be shed. The doctors and nurses will go about their duties as usual and will not think about your life and what you did or didn't do.
The newer generations after you will have better things to do than stand in silence when you pass away. Amirite?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Phoenix666 on Monday April 23, @07:33PM (4 children)
Wow, so she was there at the very beginning of Japan's rise to global power when they beat the Russians in the 1905 Russo-Japanese War, watched their military power peak in WWII, then defeat, then their economic might crest in the 80's, then slide into malaise. It's hard to imagine a more dramatic slice of Japanese history to have personally witnessed.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @07:59PM
"I mean, things changed, but it kind of seemed like they always stayed the same."
The here and now never seems amazing.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday April 23, @08:01PM (2 children)
It's hardly the only dramatic century in Japanese history. For instance, the previous century had seen the Boshin War between the shogun and the emperor, followed by the modernization following victory by Emperor Meiji. And if you go back into feudal Japan, you're talking about warring daimyo on a regular basis.
The idea that there has ever been a time when things didn't change much has no basis in recorded history.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @08:08PM
And Jackie Chan was in all of them!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 23, @08:28PM
Also, nobody claimed "there has ever been a time when things didn't change much".
Don't you get tired of building up fake arguments and then tearing them down?
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Monday April 23, @08:23PM
I hope that it is the last century that we lose so completely. There are now no direct memories from then.
Whether the ability to record information from the brain or some other means historians would welcome the ability to have access to the direct memories of the people alive at the time. They may be biased and distorted in a million ways, but there is no substitute for direct witness information to fill in the sketch of written records and archeological findings.