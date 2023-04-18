from the we-dont-say-botnet-anymore-its-just-iot dept.
Ben Cox writes in his blog about visualizing IPv4 address space use by mapping the whole IPv4 Internet with Hilbert curves. While the IPv4 address space is quite large it is still small enough to be able to send a packet to each and every IP address. He goes a little into the background of the maths involved and then makes a comparison to the IPv4 address space back in 2012 using data from the Carna botnet.
[See, also: xkcd's MAP of the INTERNET, the IPv4 space, 2006. --martyb]
Earlier on SN: Vint Cerf's Dream Do-Over: 2 Ways He'd Make the Internet Different
Related Stories
Vint Cerf is considered a father of the internet, but that doesn't mean there aren't things he would do differently if given a fresh chance to create it all over again.
"If I could have justified it, putting in a 128-bit address space would have been nice so we wouldn't have to go through this painful, 20-year process of going from IPv4 to IPv6," Cerf told an audience of journalists Thursday during a press conference at the Heidelberg Laureate Forum in Germany.
IPv4, the first publicly used version of the Internet Protocol, included an addressing system that used 32-bit numerical identifiers. It soon became apparent that it would lead to an exhaustion of addresses, however, spurring the creation of IPv6 as a replacement. Roughly a year ago, North America officially ran out of new addresses based on IPv4.
For security, public key cryptography is another thing Cerf would like to have added, had it been feasible.
Trouble is, neither idea is likely to have made it into the final result at the time. "I doubt I could have gotten away with either one," said Cerf, who won a Turing Award in 2004 and is now vice president and chief internet evangelist at Google. "So today we have to retrofit."
With all the noise about default passwords on Internet-connected devices, it is maybe time to revisit a 2012 paper on the Carna botnet. There were probably other even quieter ones before that and certainly default passwords have been long exploited. The Carna botnet operator went to the trouble of publishing a paper four years ago. He or she was playing around with the Nmap Scripting Engine (NSE) and discovered an amazing number of open embedded devices on the Internet. Many allowed login with empty or default credentials and were thus used to build a distributed port scanner to scan all IPv4 addresses to form a kind of census of the IPv4 Internet. The scanned data is in the public domain and available for download and analysis over Bittorrent.
IPv6 is another can of worms and the IPv4 data is thus of historical interest.