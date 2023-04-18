18/04/23/191234 story
posted by martyb on Monday April 23, @11:33PM
from the Smiles-all-around dept.
Vincent Bernat writes in his blog about recent steps he took to increase privacy for his visitors and efficiency for the blog. He started out with excluding privacy-hostile modifications like Google Analytics, Disqus, third-party fonts, and much more. After reflection, he pared back and found the results better all around.
He addresses the following technologies one by one:
- Analytics
- Fonts
- Videos
- Comments
- Search engine
- Newsletter
- JavaScript
- Memento: CSP
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday April 23, @11:45PM
THIS MAN HAS STOLEN MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY.
WHILE I"VE GOT YOUR ATTENTION IT IS CRUCIALLY IMPORTANT TO ADD THE FOLLOWING TWO LINKS TO YOUR HOSTS FILE:
127.0.0.1 WWW.GOOGLE-ANALYTICS.COM
127.0.0.1 SSL.GOOGLE-ANALYTICS.COM
IF YOU DON"T KNOW WHAT A HOSTS FILE IS ASK SOMEONE WHO IS REALLY INTO YOUR COMPUTERS.
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @12:09AM
news from 2015: [zdnet.com]
news from 2016: [dailydot.com]