Vincent Bernat writes in his blog about recent steps he took to increase privacy for his visitors and efficiency for the blog. He started out with excluding privacy-hostile modifications like Google Analytics, Disqus, third-party fonts, and much more. After reflection, he pared back and found the results better all around.

He addresses the following technologies one by one:

Analytics

Fonts

Videos

Comments

Search engine

Newsletter

Java­Script

Memento: CSP