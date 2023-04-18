Stories
Notes on a More Privacy-Friendly Blog

posted by martyb on Monday April 23, @11:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the Smiles-all-around dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

Vincent Bernat writes in his blog about recent steps he took to increase privacy for his visitors and efficiency for the blog. He started out with excluding privacy-hostile modifications like Google Analytics, Disqus, third-party fonts, and much more. After reflection, he pared back and found the results better all around.

He addresses the following technologies one by one:

  • Analytics
  • Fonts
  • Videos
  • Comments
  • Search engine
  • Newsletter
  • Java­Script
  • Memento: CSP

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday April 23, @11:45PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday April 23, @11:45PM (#670942) Homepage Journal

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @12:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @12:09AM (#670946)

    news from 2015: [zdnet.com]

    Amazon has force-reset an unknown number of accounts, after passwords may have been compromised.

    A number of readers told ZDNet they received an email from Amazon saying the company has reset their account password. The message was also sent to their account message center on Amazon.com, and Amazon.co.uk, confirming the message is genuine.

    news from 2016: [dailydot.com]

    A hacker claiming to have breached an Amazon server has released more than 80,000 usernames and passwords belonging to Amazon users after the online retail giant failed to heed his warnings about vulnerabilities in its servers.

