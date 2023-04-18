from the bittpirate dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
For the past several years, copyright holders in the US and Europe have been trying to reach out to file-sharers in an effort to change their habits.
Whether via high-profile publicity lawsuits or a simple email, it's hoped that by letting people know they aren't anonymous, they'll stop pirating and buy more content instead.
Traditionally, most ISPs haven't been that keen on passing infringement notices on. However, the BMG v Cox lawsuit seems to have made a big difference, with a growing number of ISPs now visibly warning their users that they operate a repeat infringer policy.
But perhaps the big question is how seriously users take these warnings because – let's face it – that's the entire point of their existence.
Sixty-five thousand five hundred thirty-five but if they sent one more I'd start again.
Source: https://torrentfreak.com/how-many-piracy-warnings-would-get-you-to-stop-180422/
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 24, @01:40AM
From the 99 warnings of beer dept.
Use a VPN.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @01:46AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @01:42AM
Where can I buy mp3s of most books and be able to copy those mp3 files onto my dumb, tiny, and multi-day battery life MP3 player? I've only found services which let you download DRMed files. The audio versions are also often more expensive than the physical copies. That's simply unacceptable.
When are copyright holders going to deliver what customers want? It's really sad that the pirated copies are better than the legal copies.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 24, @01:45AM
I'll think about it when I actually get the first one, so it will definitely require at least one.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @02:10AM
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @01:46AM
I'm not worried because I don't pirate anything. If I want it bad enough to listen to it or watch it I buy it. The content creators deserve their piece of the pie.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 24, @02:00AM
You've got it all wrong. It isn't the creators pie being guarded. It's the corporate pie. Those silly bastards in suits can't write songs, or stories. They can't act. They can't do jack. Instead, they write contracts for gullible artists to sign. They toss the artist a few crumbs, while they devour the cake, and the loaf of bread, and the pie too.
If it were just the artists, then you might have a point to make.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @02:05AM
It is not a consumer's responsibility to manage the accounting practices of the publishers, et al. If the artists are not getting their fair share then that is their battle to wage. Pirating the content - especially when pretending to do it because you don't like corporations - does not put a penny in the pockets of the content creators.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 24, @02:01AM
How do you know you'll like it if you can't see it?
If you don't have HBO, how do you know Game of Thrones is worth subscribing to HBO?
https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/downloads-dont-matter-20130226-2f36r.html#ixzz2LywE7AZ2 [smh.com.au]
GOT director saying piracy helped GOT due to buzz, etc.
You torrent GOT, you like it, you subscribe, which he'd rather you do then not pirate it and not subscribe.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @02:10AM
I don't. But Personally, I would never subscribe to a service for just one show or series or title.
I don't know if a movie will be good before paying to see it in a theater. I don't know if a band is going to sound good live before I buy a ticket. I don't know if a team is going to play well or suck rocks before I go to the game.
Of the many risks I take in life these are all rather insignificant.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday April 24, @01:51AM
I have never been much at operating boats, much less using them to attack other boats and kidnap and/or murder the passengers and crew in order to steal their stuff [webstersdictionary1828.com]. I am just not 'bent' that way.
I am not sure a "warning" is appropriate for those that do. "Bob, you've killed 76 people and stolen the cargo and contents of seventeen ships at sea. This is your fifteenth warning." Makes no sense.
And I further don't see how an ISP would be involved? Why not direct police or military involvement? Are we sending the marauders "strongly worded e-mails" instead of protecting the ships at sea?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @01:59AM
Your refusal to accept additional/new definitions of a word, or the expansion of the English language, doesn't stop a word from meaning what you don't want it to. In fact, willful ignorance undermines any other arguments that you make.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 24, @02:03AM
And, you've got that backward. When we accept the terminology that someone pushes on us, then we have allowed them to create and set the narrative.
File copying is not piracy. Piracy involves rape, pillage, death, theft. File copying results in zero death, zero pregnancies, zero pillaging, and no lost property.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @02:14AM
Society accepts or rejects these types of things. You don't have to like it for the rest of society to use the term.
Perhaps you should
piradownload a more current dictionary?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 24, @01:57AM
GOT suffered from piracy, but that helped it take off.
People bought the books (,I did and bought a set for my dad) then pirated the show, found out it was amazing and am buying the box set.
Some people buy the shirts, etc.
Piracy HELPED GOT and look at the franchise they've built with rumours of prequels etc.
Black sails suffered from piracy, but got me watching it. I'd be buying the box sets except they threw a huff over piracy and they borked the last season after ending it a season early.
HBO got it.
Starz didn't and now have a loser franchise I won't be buying. Dumb. Black sails was good: they killed it.
But Petrarca (GOT director) shrugged and said the illegal downloads did not matter because such shows thrived on "cultural buzz" and capitalised on the social commentary they generated.
https://www.smh.com.au/entertainment/tv-and-radio/downloads-dont-matter-20130226-2f36r.html#ixzz2LywE7AZ2 [smh.com.au]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday April 24, @01:57AM
At a CDDA store
However I torrented shamelessly when I was homeless
But now I buy totally honest CDDA media
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward