Johns Hopkins Performs the First Total Penis and Scrotum Transplant

posted by chromas on Tuesday April 24, @03:16AM
Fnord666 writes:

The first US penis transplant was successfully performed in 2016. Last year, a uterus transplant recipient gave birth for the first time in the US, too. Now, doctors at Johns Hopkins University have successfully transplanted an entire penis and scrotum to a young serviceman who sustained injuries in Afghanistan resulting in the loss of his genitals.

"We are hopeful that this transplant will help restore near-normal urinary and sexual functions for this young man," said Johns Hopkins' W.P. Andrew Lee, M.D. in a statement. Nine plastic surgeons and two urological specialists took 14 hours to transplant a deceased donor's entire penis and scrotum (minus testicles), along with a partial abdominal wall, to the young man, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2018/04/23/johns-hopkins-penis-scrotum-transplant/

Original Submission


