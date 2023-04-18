from the \ dept.
"Super-Earth" planets are giant-size versions of Earth, and some research has suggested that they're more likely to be habitable than Earth-size worlds. But a new study reveals how difficult it would be for any aliens on these exoplanets to explore space.
To launch the equivalent of an Apollo moon mission, a rocket on a super-Earth would need to have a mass of about 440,000 tons (400,000 metric tons), due to fuel requirements, the study said. That's on the order of the mass of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.
"On more-massive planets, spaceflight would be exponentially more expensive," said study author Michael Hippke, an independent researcher affiliated with the Sonneberg Observatory in Germany. "Such civilizations would not have satellite TV, a moon mission or a Hubble Space Telescope."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @06:25AM
So essentially races on those super earths would have to realize that when they try to leave the planet, they should do so with the intent of immediately setting up a permanent living structure/base/etc on a nearby moon/planet/etc since it would not be feasible to keep making trips to and from the planet itself. That's a lot of homework to do before the first flight.