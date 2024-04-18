Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Saudi Arabia Restricts Drones After Palace Incident

posted by chromas on Tuesday April 24, @10:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the that's-one-way-to-fix-it dept.
News

takyon writes:

Saudi issues drone restrictions following palace incident

Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry on Sunday instructed drone enthusiasts to obtain permission to fly the devices until regulations were finalised, a day after security forces shot down a recreational drone near the king's palace in Riyadh.

Amateur online videos of heavy gunfire in the capital's Khozama district on Saturday sparked fears of possible political unrest in the world's top oil exporter. A senior Saudi official told Reuters there were no casualties when the drone was shot down and that King Salman was not in the palace at the time.

A security screening point had noticed the flying of a small unauthorized recreational drone, leading security forces to deal with it "according to their orders and instructions", state news agency SPA had said.

Original Submission


«  Swaziland's King Renames Country to "eSwatini"
Saudi Arabia Restricts Drones After Palace Incident | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 24, @11:17AM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 24, @11:17AM (#671113) Homepage Journal

    But believe me, Saudi is having big problems with drones. The kind that KILL. And the rebels in Yemen don't ask for permission. But I made a great deal so Saudi Arabia can defend itself. Without the HUGE subsidies they were getting. They're paying their own way, that's so important!

    --
    Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!
(1)