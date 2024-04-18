from the that's-one-way-to-fix-it dept.
Saudi issues drone restrictions following palace incident
Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry on Sunday instructed drone enthusiasts to obtain permission to fly the devices until regulations were finalised, a day after security forces shot down a recreational drone near the king's palace in Riyadh.
Amateur online videos of heavy gunfire in the capital's Khozama district on Saturday sparked fears of possible political unrest in the world's top oil exporter. A senior Saudi official told Reuters there were no casualties when the drone was shot down and that King Salman was not in the palace at the time.
A security screening point had noticed the flying of a small unauthorized recreational drone, leading security forces to deal with it "according to their orders and instructions", state news agency SPA had said.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday April 24, @11:17AM
But believe me, Saudi is having big problems with drones. The kind that KILL. And the rebels in Yemen don't ask for permission. But I made a great deal so Saudi Arabia can defend itself. Without the HUGE subsidies they were getting. They're paying their own way, that's so important!
