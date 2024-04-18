18/04/24/0920235 story
posted by janrinok on Tuesday April 24, @12:10PM
from the just-a-few-crabs dept.
From Google's blog, The Keyword:
In December, we took the Street View trekker to Christmas Island, a remote tropical territory of Australia just south of Indonesia. With Parks Australia, we joined the island's red crabs as they marched in the millions from the forest to the sea for their annual migration.
Now it's time to shellebrate. Starting today on Google Maps Street View and Google Earth, you can explore Christmas Island and Cocos (Keeling) Islands' unique wildlife, dazzling ocean vistas and lush rainforests, including the grand finale of the red crab migration—the spawning. The red crabs wait all year for this very moment—and the precise alignment of the rains, moon and tides—to release their eggs at the coastal waters.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday April 24, @01:22PM
... open source projects. Perhaps they still do.
If you're on a tight budget ask for a .cx domain for your code.
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward