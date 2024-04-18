from the devil-in-the-detail dept.
Facebook reveals 25 pages of takedown rules for hate speech and more
Facebook has never before made public the guidelines its moderators use to decide whether to remove violence, spam, harassment, self-harm, terrorism, intellectual property theft, and hate speech from social network until now. The company hoped to avoid making it easy to game these rules, but that worry has been overridden by the public's constant calls for clarity and protests about its decisions. Today Facebook published 25 pages of detailed criteria and examples for what is and isn't allowed.
Facebook is effectively shifting where it will be criticized to the underlying policy instead of individual incidents of enforcement mistakes like when it took down posts of the newsworthy "Napalm Girl" historical photo because it contains child nudity before eventually restoring them. Some groups will surely find points to take issue with, but Facebook has made some significant improvements. Most notably, it no longer disqualifies minorities from shielding from hate speech because an unprotected characteristic like "children" is appended to a protected characteristic like "black".
Nothing is technically changing about Facebook's policies. But previously, only leaks like a copy of an internal rulebook attained by the Guardian had given the outside world a look at when Facebook actually enforces those policies. These rules will be translated into over 40 languages for the public. Facebook currently has 7500 content reviewers, up 40% from a year ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 24, @03:19PM (1 child)
white ain't right
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 24, @03:55PM
Then how do you explain the fact that it is mostly the left who are supportive of brown skinned people, and the right tends to take a contrary position?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday April 24, @03:21PM (1 child)
To have a set of rules and to uniformly and fairly apply those rules are two very different things.
Facebook worries about users gaming the rules. Facebook has rules in place to specifically allow Facebook to game the rules while claiming fairness and impartiality.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday April 24, @03:53PM
You seem to think that the rules should apply equally to rich and poor alike.
We do not live in a world of equality. For instance the rich are underprivileged because they cannot commit crimes. Nothing they do can be defined as a crime.