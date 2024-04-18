[...] In the FAQ, Temkin says she has previously notified Nvidia and vendors like Nintendo about the existence of this exploit, providing what she considers an "adequate window [for Nvidia] to communicate with [its] downstream customers and to accomplish as much remediation as is possible for an unpatchable bootROM bug."

That said, Temkin writes that she's publicizing the exploit now in part because of "the potential for a lot of bad to be done by any parties who independently discover these vulnerabilities." There are also hints that other groups were threatening to publish a similar exploit ahead of Team ReSwitched's planned summer roll out, forcing today's "early" disclosure.

[Update: Shortly after this piece went live, Fail0verflow alleged that it had been holding to "a 90-day responsible disclosure window for ShofEL2 ending on April 25th. Since another person published the bug so close to our declared deadline, we're going to wait things out. Stay tuned." That update also included a screen of the Dolphin emulator apparently running Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker on a Nintendo Switch.]

[Further update: When it rains, it pours. Fail0verflow has now released its own ShofEL2 Tegra X1 bootROM exploit alongside a Nintendo Switch Linux loader, ahead of that planned April 25 launch. While the command-line steps to run the exploit don't seem too onerous for the technically inclined, the group warns "it's stupidly easy to blow up embedded platforms like this with bad software (e.g. all voltages are software-controlled). We already caused temporary damage to one LCD panel with bad power sequencing code. Seriously, do not complain if something goes wrong."]