A new DNA structure inside human cells known as the “i-motif”, has been identified by scientists.

This form resembles a twisted “knot” of DNA, instead of the well-known double helix first described by James Watson and Francis Crick.

Lab work has previously suggested the existence of DNA in this form, but this is the first time it has been observed in living cells.

The scientists are not exactly sure what the function the i-motif is, but they suspect it is involved with the process of “reading” DNA sequences and converting them into useful substances.

A conventional strand of DNA is made up of “base pairings”. The building blocks of the double helix are substances called bases – adenine, thymine, cytosine and guanine.