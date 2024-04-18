18/04/24/146204 story
from the he-could-be-useful dept.
Apple Korea has a new chief. He's none other than a former top executive at Samsung.
Former Samsung Corporate Vice President Brandon Yoon has left his post to join the iPhone maker at its South Korea office this month, his LinkedIn profile reveals. He was in charge of digital strategies at Samsung, his LinkedIn page says, while he'll be acting as general manager at Apple. The move was first spotted by Bloomberg.
[...] Samsung has declined to comment on Yoon's move. Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 25, @03:16AM
I did a little digging and read TFA. Apple at 17% market share, Samsung at over 50%. Good luck changing that on Samsung's home turf. Both companies are making rectangles at the end of the day. Maybe Huawei should go all in there and other markets with some cheap flagships given that their U.S. ambitions appear to be crushed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @03:22AM
The secret to Samsung's success is becoming one with the government, no need for lobbying, SuperPACs or any such silly pretenses. It is simply the national policy to expand their own home grown megacorp, less the Japanese do it to the Koreans again.