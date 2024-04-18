Apple Korea has a new chief. He's none other than a former top executive at Samsung.

Former Samsung Corporate Vice President Brandon Yoon has left his post to join the iPhone maker at its South Korea office this month, his LinkedIn profile reveals. He was in charge of digital strategies at Samsung, his LinkedIn page says, while he'll be acting as general manager at Apple. The move was first spotted by Bloomberg.

[...] Samsung has declined to comment on Yoon's move. Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.