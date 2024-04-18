from the $ dept.
Coca-Cola sales surge after Diet Coke reboot
Coca-Cola Co beat Wall Street estimates with quarterly results on Tuesday, citing more demand for Coke Zero Sugar and new flavors under its Diet Coke brand as overall revenue topped expectations by around $300 million.
[...] The company said the launch of its popular low-calorie Diet Coke in sleeker tins and flavors including ginger-lime and feisty cherry drove Diet Coke volumes up 3 percent, marking a return to growth for the brand in North America.
[...] The strong results come as Coke diversifies its portfolio to include more low-sugar drinks with fewer calories to appeal to consumers reaching for healthier produce, while simultaneously spending more on marketing its core Coca-Cola brands.
Meanwhile, at Experimental Biology 2018:
Increased awareness of the health consequences of eating too much sugar has fueled a dramatic uptick in the consumption of zero-calorie artificial sweeteners in recent decades. However, new research finds sugar replacements can also cause health changes that are linked with diabetes and obesity, suggesting that switching from regular to diet soda may be a case of 'out of the frying pan, into the fire.' [...] The team fed different groups of rats diets high in glucose or fructose (kinds of sugar), or aspartame or acesulfame potassium (common zero-calorie artificial sweeteners). After three weeks, the researchers saw significant differences in the concentrations of biochemicals, fats and amino acids in blood samples.
The results suggest artificial sweeteners change how the body processes fat and gets its energy. In addition, they found acesulfame potassium seemed to accumulate in the blood, with higher concentrations having a more harmful effect on the cells that line blood vessels. "We observed that in moderation, your body has the machinery to handle sugar; it is when the system is overloaded over a long period of time that this machinery breaks down," Hoffmann said. "We also observed that replacing these sugars with non-caloric artificial sweeteners leads to negative changes in fat and energy metabolism."
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday April 25, @05:33AM
I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.
Text TRUMP to 88022 to join the #TrumpTrain [facebook.com]!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @05:36AM (1 child)
Ow! Ow! Ow, ow! Those bastards! I am so fat, because we did not have an aristarchus submission. Not accepting aristarchus submissions is making Americans Fat, so that we cannot launch them off into interstellar space to battle against the lite-worlders, and especially the alt-lite worlders, and prevail because all that fat actually stops Phaser blasts, and Blaster phases, and Cosmic Rays, limiting the genetic damage to the exterior fatty part of your body; but then, if we are sending you on this mission, we do not ever expect you to ever survive, let alone reproduce. But, an off chance, you run into a Xenomorph, and she/he is hot, well, shit happens.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday April 25, @05:53AM
ndc; askjlnasp . asdjnasddjkn csd
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday April 25, @05:53AM (1 child)
It's widely regarded as a historically epic clusterfuck but I am completely convinced it was all part of the Coca Cola company's clever plan.
There was a little while when the original coke and new coke were both carried by the same stores. I decided to have a personal taste test so I also bought a can of pepsi. Before that test I never really cared whether a restaurant served me Coke or served me Pepsi.
The results of my taste test were clear: without a doubt I liked the original coke far more than either new coke or pepsi.
So the head honcho of the coca cola company gets on TV and says "Sorry, my bad. But to make it up to you we're replacing New Coke with Coke Classic".
But coke classic was not the same as the original coke: the classic was sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup, whereas the original coke had cane sugar.
But many years later I stumbled across the razor-sharp leading edge of a Latin American decades-long economic invasion: Mexican Coca Cola. Sweetened with cane sugar as G-d and Nature surely intended.
So when it's available I drink Mexican coke.
More recently, at first out of a desire to help out or hispanic brothers and our hispanic sisters but now because I really do like it, I've been drinking Jaritos Lime and Mandarin Orange sodas.
Both the lime and the mandarin roxor my boxors.
"You, Michael David Crawford, you are helping to destroy America."
-- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @06:55AM
"Mexican" Coca Cola is certainly some weird marketing scheme as well: it's very common where I live. In Seattle. Pretty sure they didn't just hop across the border with it. I assume it's more a way for them to charge more for cane sugar soda than having anything to do with Mexico.