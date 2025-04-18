from the learn-to-love-the-bomb dept.
A new RAND Corporation paper finds that artificial intelligence has the potential to upend the foundations of nuclear deterrence by the year 2040.
While AI-controlled doomsday machines are considered unlikely, the hazards of artificial intelligence for nuclear security lie instead in its potential to encourage humans to take potentially apocalyptic risks, according to the paper.
During the Cold War, the condition of mutual assured destruction maintained an uneasy peace between the superpowers by ensuring that any attack would be met by a devastating retaliation. Mutual assured destruction thereby encouraged strategic stability by reducing the incentives for either country to take actions that might escalate into a nuclear war.
The new RAND publication says that in coming decades, artificial intelligence has the potential to erode the condition of mutual assured destruction and undermine strategic stability. Improved sensor technologies could introduce the possibility that retaliatory forces such as submarine and mobile missiles could be targeted and destroyed. Nations may be tempted to pursue first-strike capabilities as a means of gaining bargaining leverage over their rivals even if they have no intention of carrying out an attack, researchers say. This undermines strategic stability because even if the state possessing these capabilities has no intention of using them, the adversary cannot be sure of that.
"The connection between nuclear war and artificial intelligence is not new, in fact the two have an intertwined history," said Edward Geist, co-author on the paper and associate policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization. "Much of the early development of AI was done in support of military efforts or with military objectives in mind."
[...] Under fortuitous circumstances, artificial intelligence also could enhance strategic stability by improving accuracy in intelligence collection and analysis, according to the paper. While AI might increase the vulnerability of second-strike forces, improved analytics for monitoring and interpreting adversary actions could reduce miscalculation or misinterpretation that could lead to unintended escalation.
This is why we haven't detected any alien civilizations. They destroyed themselves in nuclear wars, just like we will pretty soon as shown in this article. It's only a matter of time: any biological species that has emotions will inevitably destroy themselves once their technology advances enough.
There was an "Outer Limits" episode about this back in the late 90s. A disgruntled physics student builds a couple of small fusion bombs, showing that it was actually very easy once he figured out some key thing. He ends up dying in the end before he could cause utter disaster, but it's only a matter of time before other smart-enough people figure it out too, and then basically anyone can build a fusion bomb. If this actually happens in our reality, just imagine the implications: instead of some random nutcase shooting up a Waffle House or mowing down some women with a van, we'll have random nutcases setting off bombs that destroy entire cities.
It's not just nuclear bombs either. Frank Herbert wrote a fairly interesting book back in the early 80s called The White Plague, where basically a disgruntled biologist created an engineered virus which killed off almost all the women in the world. And surely everyone here remembers the movie "12 Monkeys". We're making impressive leaps now with genetic engineering; what's going to stop some nut from creating a virus that wipes out most of civilization before we can counter it?
We don't need rogue scientists or dictators. We are already working on eliminating ourselves, by simply rendering the planet uninhabitable by ourselves.
I don't think I buy the idea that some magic AI will suddenly 'solve' the problem of guaranteeing a clean first strike. How will it do so? Magically determine the location of 100% of enemy assets? But, the enemy also has magic AI, can't they then use it to better hide their assets?
RAND seems to be ignoring the adversarial nature of weapon development. What they are saying is equivalent to saying the following: "It is inherently much easier to detect an asset than to hide it. And, that balance will be shifted by a computer program which doesn't exist yet. With humans, the balance is different."
There may be some truth to this in the short term, but in the long term a well-funded adversary will develop countermeasures. I do not believe the advantage of "AI" is so one-sided.
If the first thing they do is replace all of these studies, authors and "think tanks" who come up with these "In the future, AI will...".
Anytime I hear about RAND and Nuclear weapons, I think of Spies Like Us.
"When we commissioned the Schmectel Corporation to research this precise event sequence scenario, it was determined that the continual stockpiling and development of our nuclear arsenal was becoming self-defeating. A weapon unused is a useless weapon."
