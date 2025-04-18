from the going,-going,... dept.
Gazette Day reports:
In the year 2016, there was a heatwave that affected many parts of the world. The extreme temperatures were especially felt in and around the continent of Australia. As a result of the heatwave, the waters around the Great Barrier Reef warmed considerably. Scientists were worried that with the oceans already warming due to global climate change, the additional heat stress might cause considerable damage to the Great Barrier Reef.
After the heatwave subsided, a team of scientists conducted tests to find out how the heatwave damaged the reef. Extensive aerial surveys were conducted. These surveys concluded that a great deal of the reef had bleaching that had killed off many parts of the reef. [...] The surveys found that 90 percent of the corals in the reef suffered at least some type of bleaching. The worst damage was on the northernmost third of the reef. In this section, much of the damage was caused by the initial rise in temperature.
The other damage occurred later. The coral reefs depend on a symbiotic relationship with a certain type of algae. Over the course of a few months after the heating event, the algae separated from the reef causing additional reef death.
During the heating event in 2016, one-third of the coral reefs in the world were bleached and damaged in some way. The reefs do have the ability to come back from this [heat-induced damage] as long as the damaging events are not too frequent.
Global warming transforms coral reef assemblages (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-018-0041-2) (DX)
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
Given that nothing has changed with human nature since the collapse of the Atlantic cod fishery in the 90s, which is sort of a vaguely similar "we're killing the ocean" story, we can assume there is no point debating if anything should be done or social status signalling about how bad it is. However there is probably some point in discussing predictions and plans for a post-coral world.
So, not being a coral guy, what does a post coral world look like? Probably not good for Aus scuba diving travel packages. Most of the biomass that relies on coral will be dead, which is probably a very large absolute number while also being a very small relative number on a planetary scale. I suppose coral reefs protect against shoreline erosion, so that'll increase a bit in some areas. Anything else?
Reefs have also been reported here to protect against sea level rise ( https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?sid=24745&cid=658186 [soylentnews.org] ). Most impressive.
This is why you fail, Erica Smith. In science you must prove a thing before you may state a thing. I don't know if it's your bad or the scientists you talked to's bad but if you cannot understand what you did wrong you need to be covering human interest stories rather than science.
My preferred pronouns are wetback/faggot/cunt. Your move.