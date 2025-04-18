from the wake-up-call dept.
Google's spending spree rattles Wall Street
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, racked up $7.7 billion in capital expenditures for the first three months of 2018 on everything from real estate to undersea cables.
The company reported strong growth in sales and profit for the quarter on Monday, fueled by the strength of its advertising business and helped by a lower tax rate. But its staggering investments appear to be rattling Wall Street. Google's stock fell as much as 5% in early trading Tuesday.
"The big story from the results was the significant rise in expenses," Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research, wrote in an investor note Monday night.
Alphabet spent $2.4 billion in March to buy Cheslea Market in Manhattan to expand its office space in New York City. The company also said it invested in data centers, production equipment and undersea cables.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday April 25, @04:19PM (1 child)
Alphabet is investing in their long term future. Wall street is pissed because they may make $0.01 / share less next quarter.
Don't even get me started on Eddie Lampert and Sears, or Romney and Bain capitol. Our economy is run by leeches, for leeches.
Tell me again why it's starting to look like China is going to clean our clocks.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @04:30PM
The summary doesn't say what percentage of those expenses were related to the new tax cuts, but that WAS the biggest selling point of the tax breaks, that companies would use that money to invest in their people and capital expenditures. Maybe those investors are getting worried that some companies are actually doing that instead of just paying out bigger dividends. Those bastards!