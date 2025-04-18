from the giving-the-kids-a-big-brother dept.
Amazon has unveiled a Kids Edition of its Echo Dot smart speaker:
The $79 Echo Dot Kids Edition takes the original device's design and wraps it in a kid-friendly, colorful case. Otherwise, the hardware is the same as the tiny smart speaker that debuted in 2016. While the regular, $49 Dot is considered a more affordable and accessible version of the regular Echo speaker, the Kids Edition costs more thanks to its bundled software. Amazon includes a two-year warranty plus a one-year subscription to the new Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service, an expanded version of Amazon's new FreeTime for Alexa.
FreeTime gives users "family-focused features" and new parental controls that adults can use to restrict what their kids can do with Alexa. Family features include "Education Q&A," allowing kids to ask Alexa science, math, spelling, and definition questions, "Alexa Speaks 'Kid,'" which gives Alexa kid-appropriate answers to nebulous statements that kids may say such as, "Alexa, I'm bored." Parents can also limit the times during which kids can speak to Alexa (like no talking to it after bedtime), restrict the skills kids can use, filter out songs with explicit lyrics, and more.
[...] But even with the added parental controls, some will be wary of a speaker designed to listen to their children. Like the original Dot, the Kids Edition has a mute button and parents can put the device in "sleep mode" to prevent it from responding to commands. However, the mic will always be listening for its wake-word just like other Echo devices.
In the new Parent Dashboard in the Alexa app and online, parents can monitor how kids are using their Echos (including all their utterances, or the phrases Alexa thinks it heard before trying to respond) and limit their abilities. According to a Buzzfeed report, Amazon claims it isn't making back-end profiles for users with data harvested from Alexa. While the virtual assistant can now recognize voices and provide personalized answers based on who's talking, the company maintains that data is only being used to make Alexa smarter and more tailored to each user.
Protect your children now with family focused parental controls!
Whatever happened to good parenting? How about not being lazy turds and using a keyboard if you need to look something up? How about not allowing corporate spyware into your home and training your kids to implicitly trust it?
We need the Butlerian Jihad!!! I'm sure some database just went into overdrive with that one, stupid illiterate algorithms.
Hmm, what if the databases know exactly what you mean by a Butlerian Jihad?
I'm unaware of any instances in which Amazon has balked at providing government and law enforcement with details about a user. I am aware of instances in which Apple and Microsoft have done so. If only there were a scorecard or grading system for that kind of thing . . .
http://www.ethicalconsumer.org/boycotts/boycottamazon/amazoncorporateprofile.aspx [ethicalconsumer.org]
I'm not finding much in the way of corporate scores with my searches.
I searched the WWW for "Amazon" together with "subpoena."
https://www.snopes.com/news/2017/02/23/amazon-subpoena-alexa-data-murder/ [snopes.com]
Amazon Continues to Resist Requests for "Alexa" Audio Evidence in Arkansas Murder Case [soylentnews.org]
Have you seen the pics of Bezos? That guy's chosen fashion sense just screams gov/military involvement. Obama seemed to be in love with Amazon, and we know how pro-police state that fucker was. Being a lawyer he probably managed to sleep at night by weasel wording his campaign promises. He did bring hope for change, he just forgot to outline the exact nature of those changes and failed pretty hard on the ones he actually tried to deliver.
Anyway, Amazon is the worst. Google and Facebook it is easier to work around and the info vacuumed out of there doesn't quite match the info that can be gathered from your actual purchases viewing habits. Did you order some electronics which make up 75% or more of the common items used to do "bad things"? Congrats you're on a list. Did you buy a suspiciously large supply of some intermediate product used to make drugs? Congrats again! AWS also means Amazon probably has the ability to get root access on any server so effectively their net gets even bigger.
There are certainly benefits to centralized systems, but until we create privacy legislation AND actually secure infrastructure that gets audited then centralized systems are not a good idea. How about allowing people to run their home servers and use their purchased data lines as they see fit?
You don't say? It actually has to listen in order to for people to make use of the voice functionality which was the express reason they bought the device? How Orwellian!
I'm throwing out my TV remotes. Sneaky bastards. Always waiting for you to poke their buttons.
I have an older model of TV remote, one that doesn't require an Internet connection.
Gee, maybe the average 4-year-old doesn't think about the surveillance and privacy implications (ignored by the parents, who purchased it). They might consider it about a decade later, but by then the ubiquitous surveillance device will have long been normalized, and digital assistants will be featured in every American home in speakers, TVs, smartphones, and "desktops" (a rare form of computing device).
According to lots of companies their devices only listen for the keywords and then analyze what you say next, but I personally don't buy it. At the very least they could easily toggle permission settings remotely and turn the mic on at will along with building advanced voice profiles and aggregating all queries more easily.
If you can't comprehend the privacy implications here then you are already lost. Personally I'll wait for a digital assistant that can operate fully offline, requires approval to access the internet, and is open sourced so at least it is possible to audit.
Robert Shields [wikipedia.org] was around 54 years old when he began his diary, the world's longest. Someone who starts at an earlier age could surpass him.
