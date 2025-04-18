from the still-easy-to-detect dept.
WASP-104b is Darker than Charcoal
By analysing the K2 short-cadence data from Campaign 14 we detect phase-curve modulation in the light curve of the hot-Jupiter host star WASP-104. The ellipsoidal modulation is detected with high significance and in agreement with theoretical expectations, while Doppler beaming and reflection modulations are detected tentatively. We show that the visual geometric albedo is lower than 0.03 at 95% confidence, making it one of the least-reflective planets found to date. The light curve also exhibits a rotational modulation, implying a stellar rotational period likely to be near 23 or 46 days. In addition, we refine the system parameters and place tight upper limits for transit timing and duration variations, starspot occultation events, and additional transiting planets.
WASP-104b's albedo was previously thought to be 0.4 (absorbing 60% of incoming light).
NASA has found that a gas giant exoplanet discovered in 2008 traps around 94% of the visible light that hits its atmosphere:
The oddball exoplanet, called WASP-12b, is one of a class of so-called "hot Jupiters," gigantic, gaseous planets that orbit very close to their host star and are heated to extreme temperatures. The planet's atmosphere is so hot that most molecules are unable to survive on the blistering day side of the planet, where the temperature is 4,600 degrees Fahrenheit. Therefore, clouds probably cannot form to reflect light back into space. Instead, incoming light penetrates deep into the planet's atmosphere where it is absorbed by hydrogen atoms and converted to heat energy.
"We did not expect to find such a dark exoplanet," said Taylor Bell of McGill University and the Institute for Research on Exoplanets in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, lead researcher of the Hubble study. "Most hot Jupiters reflect about 40 percent of starlight."
But the planet's nighttime side is a different story. WASP-12b has a fixed day side and night side because it orbits so close to the star that it is tidally locked. The nighttime side is more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit cooler, which allows water vapor and clouds to form. Previous Hubble observations of the day/night boundary detected evidence of water vapor and possibly clouds and hazes in the atmosphere. WASP-12b is about 2 million miles away from its star and completes an orbit once a day.
"This new Hubble research further demonstrates the vast diversity among the strange population of hot Jupiters," Bell said. "You can have planets like WASP-12b that are 4,600 degrees Fahrenheit and some that are 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're both called hot Jupiters. Past observations of hot Jupiters indicate that the temperature difference between the day and night sides of the planet increases with hotter day sides. This previous research suggests that more heat is being pumped into the day side of the planet, but the processes, such as winds, that carry the heat to the night side of the planet don't keep up the pace."
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday April 25, @07:16PM (4 children)
As I recall the moon is similarly dark, only appearing bright thanks to the intense illumination.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 25, @07:40PM
The Moon's [wikipedia.org] albedo is 0.136. This object appears to be 0.03, and it's a "hot Jupiter".
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 25, @07:42PM (2 children)
Funny, when taking a photo of the moon you set the camera to normal daylight settings to get correct exposure of the moon's surface - would seem to say that the moon's surface is just about as reflective as normal terrestrial subjects.
As for this study, albedo of 0.03 - varying? Sounds like somebody miscalculated somewhere. Not saying impossible, in all the universe I'm sure there's a hot Jupiter somewhere with an albedo lower than 0.01, but did we find it in the local neighborhood? More likely a miscalculation.
Of course, there's the example of the early Mars camera color calibrations that tried to make the sky blue until they figured out that the insulation on some wires they were looking at was all the wrong color. Seems like that would be a good reason for future missions to carry some color calibration targets for the camera.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday April 25, @07:58PM
https://www.sciencealert.com/hot-jupiter-wasp-104b-one-of-the-darkest-planets-ever [sciencealert.com]
Arxiv:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Kromagv0 on Wednesday April 25, @08:12PM
Actually the proper exposure rule for the moon is not the sunny 16 rule [wikipedia.org] (set the f stop to f/16 and the shutter speed to the reciprocal of the ISO) but is instead the looney 11 rule [wikipedia.org] where instead you set the f stop to f/11 and the shutter speed to the reciprocal of the ISO. So basically treat the moon as one stop darker than a regular sunny day. If you are shooting through haze or light clouds you may want to use f/8 instead.
T-Shirts and bumper stickers [zazzle.com] to offend someone
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday April 25, @07:18PM (4 children)
The universe is full of cool stuff.
Can we get rid of the idiots who act like we're so special, and $deity only cares about $us ?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday April 25, @07:40PM (3 children)
Not sure who you're talking about. Bible believing Christians shouldn't have anything against there being Alien life that God created and cares about. We're just the only who totally messed everything up. The real story is that He cares enough to save us.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 25, @07:47PM (1 child)
See: The Adjustment Bureau for one version of that story.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday April 25, @08:13PM
See: The Bible
Old Testament: World Created, People Sin, God's plan to save us pointed to (Jewish practice of sacrificing a perfect lamb).
New Testament: God's plan to save us started, God successfully winning the battle with Satan (Jewish practice of sacrifice no longer needed. Curtain torn between most holy place and holy place in the Temple on Jesus' death. Then Jesus' Resurrection.), The End of the World pointed to with reward for the saved and final justice for those who chose not to be saved.
We're in the last stage of God's plan to save us. He has already saved us, we just have to choose that path.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday April 25, @08:28PM
"Bible-believing Christians" for the longest time thought the Southern Hemisphere was uninhabited because anyone living there would fall off and/or couldn't have been saved (see Augustine). You're full of it, Freeman. The theology is rotten from start to finish.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @08:06PM
- What's WASP-104b's favorite song?
