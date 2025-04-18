Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
This is not a great time to be tone deaf about privacy. Between Facebook's rapid fall from grace to the grand launch of the EU's GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) privacy legislation next month, people are more sensitive than ever about their personal information.
Into this climate, Warsaw-based GOG -- Good Old Games, owned by CD Projekt Group -- launched a user profiles feature that many feel lacks important privacy guards, such as the ability to completely hide your profile, as well as the fact that it's opt-out rather than opt-in, and that the site announced it in a forum post (where many won't see it) rather than a blast email.
Source: https://www.cnet.com/news/gog-debuts-profiles-feature-users-flip-out/
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday April 25, @10:11PM (2 children)
may e it is cultural. If the company employees have grown up with no expectation of privacy, why would they bother?
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday April 25, @10:30PM (1 child)
Is this a Godwin or Stalin?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @10:34PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 25, @10:33PM
Don't use their stupid launcher, download and install the games yourself!
Still, sad to see the no DRM site falling into the devil's hands.