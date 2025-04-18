from the whoops dept.
The Verge reports that Match.com reactivated a bunch of old profiles, without asking. This raises many concerns about user data for those that might have missed the Facebook discussions recently.
[...] A Match Group spokesperson confirmed that a “limited number” of old accounts had been accidentally reactivated recently and that any account affected received a password reset. Match.com’s current privacy statement, which was last updated in 2016, says that the company can “retain certain information associated with your account” even after you close it. But that Match Group spokesperson also told The Verge that the company plans to roll out a new privacy policy “in the next month or so,” in order to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR); under the new policy, all those years-old accounts will be deleted. The Verge has requested clarification on which accounts will qualify for deletion, and what “deletion” will specifically entail, but has not received a response as of press time.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday April 26, @02:55AM
They delete your access
They delete your data
They delete you [wikipedia.org]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Funny) by archfeld on Thursday April 26, @02:57AM
That's just what I need is for a friend of the GF to see a zombie profile of me on a dating site...
It would be like getting into the cash cab and having the wife see you with the mistress on your way to a hotel.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday April 26, @03:14AM
Just how big was that database to begin with? Pretty sure it could have affected everyone and that would still be "a limited number."
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"